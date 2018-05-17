MA Grid
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 7
The MA Grid Expert Advisor trades a grid of orders using moving averages to determine market entries. Take Profit is used for exits. You can limit the number of open orders in the grid and also limit the loss in the deposit currency. Autolot calculation can be used (Autolot = Balance/Autolot Step*Lot).
The EA is based on the averaging principle, but it can also be configured to work with loss fixing.
Inputs
- Lot - fixed lot value if Autolot is disabled;
- Autolot - enable automated lot calculation;
- Step Autolot - step for the Autolot calculation;
- Take Profit - Take Profit value
- Multiplier grid - lot multiplier for orders in the grid;
- Step grid - step in the grid of orders;
- Maximum open grid orders - the maximum number of open orders in the grid;
- Limit open order for day - the maximum number of orders that can be opened per day;
- Use closing - close orders in case of drawdowns;
- Drawdown close - the drawdown value in deposit currency;
- Ma period 1 - first Moving Average period;
- Ma period 2 - second Moving Average period;
- Comment EA - comment to the EA's orders;
- Magic Number BUY - magic number for buy orders;
- Magic Number SELL- magic number for sell orders;
- Distance MA - distance between Moving Averages.
Another no sense EA, very bad can kill our account.