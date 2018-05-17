MA Grid

1

The MA Grid Expert Advisor trades a grid of orders using moving averages to determine market entries. Take Profit is used for exits. You can limit the number of open orders in the grid and also limit the loss in the deposit currency. Autolot calculation can be used (Autolot = Balance/Autolot Step*Lot).

The EA is based on the averaging principle, but it can also be configured to work with loss fixing.


Inputs

  • Lot - fixed lot value if Autolot is disabled;
  • Autolot - enable automated lot calculation;
  • Step Autolot - step for the Autolot calculation;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit value
  • Multiplier grid - lot multiplier for orders in the grid;
  • Step grid - step in the grid of orders;
  • Maximum open grid orders - the maximum number of open orders in the grid;
  • Limit open order for day - the maximum number of orders that can be opened per day;
  • Use closing - close orders in case of drawdowns;
  • Drawdown close - the drawdown value in deposit currency;
  • Ma period 1 - first Moving Average period;
  • Ma period 2 - second Moving Average period;
  • Comment EA - comment to the EA's orders;
  • Magic Number BUY - magic number for buy orders;
  • Magic Number SELL- magic number for sell orders;
  • Distance MA - distance between Moving Averages.
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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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carlos33
1058
carlos33 2018.08.08 20:22 
 

Another no sense EA, very bad can kill our account.

Xin Tan
519
Xin Tan 2018.07.13 07:04 
 

Test results are very bad, cause I can't use

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