Navi RSI

Navi RSI:

Search each symbol and their respective time slots for the overbought or oversold relative strength index signal.

We browse the charts very comfortably and save a lot of time.

Both visual signals and alerts occur when the RSI is in these overbought and oversold zones.

The visual signals and alerts are independent both in symbols and in timeframes, very useful for managing mobile alerts when we are not present.


Input parameters:

1) Scale & position:

1.1) Select corner - Corner of the screen where to place the panel.

1.2) Position X - Distance X from the corner.

1.3) Position Y - Distance Y from the corner.

1.4) Column width - Width of the columns.

1.5) Row height - Height of the rows.

1.6) Font size - Text size

2) Scan time:

2.1) Mode (onTick/onTime) - We refresh the data at each new tick or in time cycles in seconds.

2.2) Refresh onTime (seconds) - Seconds of each time cycle to refresh data when the mode is onTime.

3) Symbols & time frames:

3.1) Custom symbols - Symbols where we want to search and navigate.

3.2) Mode (Market watch/Symbols list) - Symbols from the market watch or from the custom list.

3.3) Custom time frames - Time frames where we want to search and navigate.

4) Relative strength index:

4.1) Rsi Period - RSI Periods

4.2) Rsi applied price

4.3) Color overbought signal - Color overbought level.

4.4) Overbought level - RSI overbought level.

4.5) Color neutral zone - Color while there is neither overbought nor oversold.

4.6) Oversold level - RSI oversold level.

4.7) Color oversold signal - Color oversold level.

5) Navigation:

5.1) Mode (Current/New chart) - Navigate in the same window or opening a new window.

5.2) Template new chart - Template that starts when we open a new window in New chart mode.

6) Alerts:

6.1) Alerts (ON/OFF)

6.2) Overbought/Oversold Time (minutes) - Time in minutes in overbought or oversold to send the alert signal.

This time is added to the time of each timeframe.

Example: if the time frame of the alert is H1 and we put 3 min., when the alert is activated, it will not be repeated until after 63min.

6.3) Mode (overbought/oversold/both) - What levels of alerts do we want to receive.

6.4) Popup alerts? - Alerts on screen.

6.5) Notification alerts? - Notifications to mobile devices.

6.6) Email alerts? - Email alerts.

6.7) Mode (Local time/server time) - If we want the server time or the local time.

6.8) Custom alert symbols - The custom symbols that we want for the alerts.

6.9) Mode (Alert market watch/Alert symbols list) - If we want to use the custom symbols or those of the market watch.

6.10) Alert Timeframes - The temporary spaces that we want for the alerts.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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