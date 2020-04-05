LuzEterna

★ LUZ ETERNA EA — Smart Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Robot for MT5 ★

Luz Eterna EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for
trading GOLD (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a multi-indicator entry
engine with a built-in recovery system and full manual control — it trades
for you while keeping YOU in command.

✅ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE LUZ ETERNA
🎯 Smart entries — combines EMA trend filter, Envelope, RSI and CCI to time
   the market instead of chasing it.
🔁 Automatic recovery — a built-in hedge-grid recovery system manages losing
   positions and works the basket back toward the profit target.
🛡️ Built-in risk control — equity protection, a max-orders cap, and an
   optional Stop Loss help protect your account.
🎮 Full control — STOP / PAUSE / CLOSE ALL buttons + manual BUY/SELL,
   right on your chart.
📊 Live profit display — see realized profit and order count for every
   closed basket, directly on the chart.
⏰ Time & day filter — trade only the hours and days you choose.

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS
The EA scans the market and opens a trade only when several conditions align.
If price moves against a position, the recovery system manages it
automatically and aims to close the whole basket at your profit target.
You stay in control at all times with the on-chart buttons.

📋 RECOMMENDED SETUP
• Symbol:        XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe:     M15
• Account type:  HEDGING (required)
• Min deposit:   $1,000 with 0.01 base lot (more capital = safer)
• Leverage:      1:500 or higher
• Broker:        low spread + fast execution (ECN / Raw recommended)
• VPS:           recommended for stable 24/5 operation

⚠️ RISK WARNING
This EA uses a position-recovery (averaging/grid) approach and may hold
multiple positions at once. Trading leveraged products such as Gold carries
a high level of risk. Always test on a demo account first, only use capital
you can afford to risk, and choose settings that match your risk tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

💬 SUPPORT
Questions or need help with setup? Leave a comment or send a message —
happy to help.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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