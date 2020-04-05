★ LUZ ETERNA EA — Smart Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Robot for MT5 ★





Luz Eterna EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for

trading GOLD (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a multi-indicator entry

engine with a built-in recovery system and full manual control — it trades

for you while keeping YOU in command.





✅ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE LUZ ETERNA

🎯 Smart entries — combines EMA trend filter, Envelope, RSI and CCI to time

the market instead of chasing it.

🔁 Automatic recovery — a built-in hedge-grid recovery system manages losing

positions and works the basket back toward the profit target.

🛡️ Built-in risk control — equity protection, a max-orders cap, and an

optional Stop Loss help protect your account.

🎮 Full control — STOP / PAUSE / CLOSE ALL buttons + manual BUY/SELL,

right on your chart.

📊 Live profit display — see realized profit and order count for every

closed basket, directly on the chart.

⏰ Time & day filter — trade only the hours and days you choose.





⚙️ HOW IT WORKS

The EA scans the market and opens a trade only when several conditions align.

If price moves against a position, the recovery system manages it

automatically and aims to close the whole basket at your profit target.

You stay in control at all times with the on-chart buttons.





📋 RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: M15

• Account type: HEDGING (required)

• Min deposit: $1,000 with 0.01 base lot (more capital = safer)

• Leverage: 1:500 or higher

• Broker: low spread + fast execution (ECN / Raw recommended)

• VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation





⚠️ RISK WARNING

This EA uses a position-recovery (averaging/grid) approach and may hold

multiple positions at once. Trading leveraged products such as Gold carries

a high level of risk. Always test on a demo account first, only use capital

you can afford to risk, and choose settings that match your risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.





💬 SUPPORT

Questions or need help with setup? Leave a comment or send a message —

happy to help.