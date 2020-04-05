LuzEterna
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 10
★ LUZ ETERNA EA — Smart Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Robot for MT5 ★
Luz Eterna EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for
trading GOLD (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a multi-indicator entry
engine with a built-in recovery system and full manual control — it trades
for you while keeping YOU in command.
✅ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE LUZ ETERNA
🎯 Smart entries — combines EMA trend filter, Envelope, RSI and CCI to time
the market instead of chasing it.
🔁 Automatic recovery — a built-in hedge-grid recovery system manages losing
positions and works the basket back toward the profit target.
🛡️ Built-in risk control — equity protection, a max-orders cap, and an
optional Stop Loss help protect your account.
🎮 Full control — STOP / PAUSE / CLOSE ALL buttons + manual BUY/SELL,
right on your chart.
📊 Live profit display — see realized profit and order count for every
closed basket, directly on the chart.
⏰ Time & day filter — trade only the hours and days you choose.
⚙️ HOW IT WORKS
The EA scans the market and opens a trade only when several conditions align.
If price moves against a position, the recovery system manages it
automatically and aims to close the whole basket at your profit target.
You stay in control at all times with the on-chart buttons.
📋 RECOMMENDED SETUP
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: M15
• Account type: HEDGING (required)
• Min deposit: $1,000 with 0.01 base lot (more capital = safer)
• Leverage: 1:500 or higher
• Broker: low spread + fast execution (ECN / Raw recommended)
• VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation
⚠️ RISK WARNING
This EA uses a position-recovery (averaging/grid) approach and may hold
multiple positions at once. Trading leveraged products such as Gold carries
a high level of risk. Always test on a demo account first, only use capital
you can afford to risk, and choose settings that match your risk tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
💬 SUPPORT
Questions or need help with setup? Leave a comment or send a message —
happy to help.