AnonymousExpert

Start price 50 USD

MT5 Veraion cooming soon!


AnonymousEA is a fully automated trading system.


The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15)



Easy to set up:

_base_  - You can leave the default setting

  • Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15
  • First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions
  • Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE
  • Orders Comment - comment at trade
  • Magic Number - Magic Number
  • Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP
  • New Year Trading Break - He will not trade 14 days after the New Year

_mm_ - money managment

  • Risk Calculation Equity/Balance - Adjusted according to equity or balance
  • Fix lot if Autolot
  • Autolot/USD for 0.01 - You set values ​​from 1000 (very aggressive) to 5000 (conservative) I recommend 3000
  • Max. Sequnece of orders - 0
  • May. Symbols - 0

......

  • Recovery Mode - true
  • Grid ration - 2.5 specifies the grid multiplier
  • First Liquidity entry - 3 determines the level of the first trade entry. value 0 and higher


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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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