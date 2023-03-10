AnonymousExpert

Start price 50 USD

MT5 Veraion cooming soon!


AnonymousEA is a fully automated trading system.


The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15)



Easy to set up:

_base_  - You can leave the default setting

  • Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15
  • First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions
  • Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE
  • Orders Comment - comment at trade
  • Magic Number - Magic Number
  • Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP
  • New Year Trading Break - He will not trade 14 days after the New Year

_mm_ - money managment

  • Risk Calculation Equity/Balance - Adjusted according to equity or balance
  • Fix lot if Autolot
  • Autolot/USD for 0.01 - You set values ​​from 1000 (very aggressive) to 5000 (conservative) I recommend 3000
  • Max. Sequnece of orders - 0
  • May. Symbols - 0

......

  • Recovery Mode - true
  • Grid ration - 2.5 specifies the grid multiplier
  • First Liquidity entry - 3 determines the level of the first trade entry. value 0 and higher


