AnonymousExpert

MT5 Veraion cooming soon!
AnonymousEA is a fully automated trading system.
The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15)
Easy to set up:
_base_ - You can leave the default setting
- Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15
- First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions
- Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE
- Orders Comment - comment at trade
- Magic Number - Magic Number
- Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP
- New Year Trading Break - He will not trade 14 days after the New Year
_mm_ - money managment
- Risk Calculation Equity/Balance - Adjusted according to equity or balance
- Fix lot if Autolot
- Autolot/USD for 0.01 - You set values from 1000 (very aggressive) to 5000 (conservative) I recommend 3000
- Max. Sequnece of orders - 0
- May. Symbols - 0
......
- Recovery Mode - true
- Grid ration - 2.5 specifies the grid multiplier
- First Liquidity entry - 3 determines the level of the first trade entry. value 0 and higher