Emotion controlling EA

Do you over trade???

Do you lose your account by adjusting the stop loss or not putting stop loss??

Do you cross your daily loss limit and closed your account???

Do you breach your funded account???

Do you fail frequently because of emotion??

So you have to control your emotion in trading. And this EA will do the job for you. You can not repeat those mistake even if you try hard. Just set the EA and relax. This will do major role in funded account. This EA will not open orders/positions. It just control your emotional and let you trade disciplined manner. This will work in auto trades and manual trades.