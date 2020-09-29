Time Closer MT5

5

Time Closer can help you closing all the open position at the specified time "Everyday".

Mainly for Day trader that don't want to hold position overnight, or over different session, or over a specific time.

Simple Parameter to use.

Usage
  1. Download and drag Time Closer on the chart (Chart Symbol should be the same Chart Symbol as you want the position close)
  2. Check Allow AutoTrading is "On"
  3. Set parameters


Input Parameters
  • Turnon 
    1. True - Turnon the utility
    2. False - Turnoff the utility
  • Close all Symbol
    1. True - Close all the position with all Symbol
    2. False - Only close the position with the same Symbol that the EA attached chart
  • Close All Open Position Time (Server Time) - Set your specific time (Server Broker Time) that you want to close all the open position

Reviews 1
yuankhai2222
100
yuankhai2222 2024.06.26 14:13 
 

This is what I needed, easy to use. Thanks!!!

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To Pui Kuen
Utilities
Time Closer can help you closing all the open position at the specified time "Everyday". Mainly for Day trader that don't want to hold position overnight, or over different session, or over a specific time. Simple Parameter to use. Usage Download and drag Time Closer on the chart (Chart Symbol should be the same Chart Symbol as you want the position close) Check Allow AutoTrading is "On" Set parameters Input Parameters Turnon  True - Turnon the utility False - Turnoff the utility Close All Open
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yuankhai2222
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yuankhai2222 2024.06.26 14:13 
 

This is what I needed, easy to use. Thanks!!!

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