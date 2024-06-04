ICT Kill Zone Trader
- Experts
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Usiola Oluwadamilol OlagundoyeI believe in the principles of Elliott Waves.
I am an engineer and programmer with over a decade and a half of involvement in financial markets. I firmly believe in the power of technical analysis, as candlesticks provide all the insights needed for informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 2 August 2024
https://trenddaytrader.com/ict-kill-zone-trader-free-ea-for-1-minute-gold-trading/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader
FREE EA for GOLD, M1 Gold Trader can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120543
TimeFrame: 1 minute ONLY
.set file in the comment section.
This EA is far from perfect. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plNN9n7nrxc
Overview:
This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automatically identify and trade the high-probability setups that occur during the ICT Kill Zones. Harnessing the market volatility and liquidity surges during these specific trading sessions, the EA aims to capture consistent profits with a risk-managed approach.
Features:
- Kill Zone Detection: Automatically identifies the Asian, London, and New York Kill Zones based on your broker's server time and preferred time zone.
- Multi-Pair Trading: Trade a variety of major and minor currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more, simultaneously or individually.
- Customizable Trading Strategies: Implement a range of ICT trading strategies, including:
- Breakouts from Fair Value Gaps
- Reversals at Key Levels (Supply/Demand Zones)
- Trend Following with Institutional Order Flow
- Scalping during News Releases
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk per trade (percentage of account balance, fixed lot size, or monetary amount) to protect your capital.
- Smart Order Management: Use Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders to manage trades and secure profits.
- Detailed Trade History: Analyze past performance and optimize your trading strategy.
Benefits:
- Maximize Profit Potential: Exploit the increased volatility and liquidity during the ICT Kill Zones.
- Automated Trading: Free yourself from constant chart monitoring and emotional decision-making.
- Risk Mitigation: Manage your risk exposure with customizable parameters.
- Flexibility and Customization: Adapt the EA to your preferred trading style and market conditions.
- Proven Strategies: Utilize time-tested ICT concepts to increase your trading success.
Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is not a guarantee of profits. Forex trading involves substantial risk, and you could lose all or a significant portion of your invested capital. Use this EA with caution and always conduct thorough backtesting and forward testing before deploying it on a live account.
lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias