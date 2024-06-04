Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:





https://trenddaytrader.com/ict-kill-zone-trader-free-ea-for-1-minute-gold-trading/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader



FREE EA for GOLD, M1 Gold Trader can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120543

TimeFrame: 1 minute ONLY

.set file in the comment section.

This EA is far from perfect. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plNN9n7nrxc

Overview:

This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automatically identify and trade the high-probability setups that occur during the ICT Kill Zones. Harnessing the market volatility and liquidity surges during these specific trading sessions, the EA aims to capture consistent profits with a risk-managed approach.

Features:

Kill Zone Detection: Automatically identifies the Asian, London, and New York Kill Zones based on your broker's server time and preferred time zone.

Multi-Pair Trading: Trade a variety of major and minor currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more, simultaneously or individually.

Customizable Trading Strategies: Implement a range of ICT trading strategies, including:

Breakouts from Fair Value Gaps



Reversals at Key Levels (Supply/Demand Zones)



Trend Following with Institutional Order Flow



Scalping during News Releases

Risk Management: Set your desired risk per trade (percentage of account balance, fixed lot size, or monetary amount) to protect your capital.

Smart Order Management: Use Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders to manage trades and secure profits.

Detailed Trade History: Analyze past performance and optimize your trading strategy.

Benefits:

Maximize Profit Potential: Exploit the increased volatility and liquidity during the ICT Kill Zones.

Automated Trading: Free yourself from constant chart monitoring and emotional decision-making.

Risk Mitigation: Manage your risk exposure with customizable parameters.

Flexibility and Customization: Adapt the EA to your preferred trading style and market conditions.

Proven Strategies: Utilize time-tested ICT concepts to increase your trading success.

Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor is not a guarantee of profits. Forex trading involves substantial risk, and you could lose all or a significant portion of your invested capital. Use this EA with caution and always conduct thorough backtesting and forward testing before deploying it on a live account.