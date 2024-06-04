ICT Kill Zone Trader

4
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account: https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/


https://trenddaytrader.com/ict-kill-zone-trader-free-ea-for-1-minute-gold-trading/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader

FREE EA for GOLD, M1 Gold Trader can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120543

TimeFrame: 1 minute ONLY

.set file in the comment section.

This EA is far from perfect.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plNN9n7nrxc

    Overview:

    This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automatically identify and trade the high-probability setups that occur during the ICT Kill Zones. Harnessing the market volatility and liquidity surges during these specific trading sessions, the EA aims to capture consistent profits with a risk-managed approach.

    Features:

    • Kill Zone Detection: Automatically identifies the Asian, London, and New York Kill Zones based on your broker's server time and preferred time zone.
    • Multi-Pair Trading: Trade a variety of major and minor currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more, simultaneously or individually.
    • Customizable Trading Strategies: Implement a range of ICT trading strategies, including:

      • Breakouts from Fair Value Gaps
      • Reversals at Key Levels (Supply/Demand Zones)
      • Trend Following with Institutional Order Flow
      • Scalping during News Releases

    • Risk Management: Set your desired risk per trade (percentage of account balance, fixed lot size, or monetary amount) to protect your capital.
    • Smart Order Management: Use Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders to manage trades and secure profits.
    • Detailed Trade History: Analyze past performance and optimize your trading strategy.

    Benefits:

    • Maximize Profit Potential: Exploit the increased volatility and liquidity during the ICT Kill Zones.
    • Automated Trading: Free yourself from constant chart monitoring and emotional decision-making.
    • Risk Mitigation: Manage your risk exposure with customizable parameters.
    • Flexibility and Customization: Adapt the EA to your preferred trading style and market conditions.
    • Proven Strategies: Utilize time-tested ICT concepts to increase your trading success.

    Disclaimer:

    This Expert Advisor is not a guarantee of profits. Forex trading involves substantial risk, and you could lose all or a significant portion of your invested capital. Use this EA with caution and always conduct thorough backtesting and forward testing before deploying it on a live account.

    Reviews 4
    65638263
    737
    65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
     

    lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

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    Bruks51
    84
    Bruks51 2024.07.03 10:15 
     

    На тестере работает отлично. Установил на реальный счет. Установка прошла удачно. Через 2 часа посмотрел, а на графике советника нет. Два раза переустанавливал чере некоторое время советник исчезает с графика. В чём дело? Таких случаев у меня ещё небыло. Может кто поможет установить причину терминал на VPS ?

    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    66818
    Reply from developer Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye 2024.07.06 21:06
    I am not experiencing that error, however, to troubleshoot and know what is going on:
    * Check the "EXPERTS" tab
    * If an error occurs, it should be printed there, send it to me so i can help you figure it out.
    Cappuccinono
    92
    Cappuccinono 2024.06.25 09:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    AYAaa
    115
    AYAaa 2024.06.20 03:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    65638263
    737
    65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
     

    lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

    Reply to review