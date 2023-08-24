Bollinger trend light
- Experts
-
Felipe LisboaSoftware Engineering, scholar in statistics and automated strategies
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 24 August 2023
- Activations: 5
Basic description
Expert Advisor with bollinger bands strategy in the whitebox model, configurable for multi-currency.
Available parameterization:
- Stop loss and take profit
- Timeframe
Strategy description:
The EA waits for the candlestick of the upper band to break to validate the entry of the operation, and thus carry out the buy operation. For the buy operation, the EA waits for the breakout of the lower band to validate the entry
The current version has output defined using a risk x return ratio for input validation. For the next versions, the risk manager will be added to limit the number of daily losses, breakeaven and trailing stop. With this the EA value can be changed