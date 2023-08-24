Bollinger trend light

Basic description

Expert Advisor with bollinger bands strategy in the whitebox model, configurable for multi-currency.


Available parameterization:

  • Stop loss and take profit
  • Timeframe

Strategy description:

The EA waits for the candlestick of the upper band to break to validate the entry of the operation, and thus carry out the buy operation. For the buy operation, the EA waits for the breakout of the lower band to validate the entry


The current version has output defined using a risk x return ratio for input validation. For the next versions, the risk manager will be added to limit the number of daily losses, breakeaven and trailing stop. With this the EA value can be changed


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5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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