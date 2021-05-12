Distance SMA Expert

Multimarket expert created with the return to average strategy. Just set the average distance from the price to trigger the order towards the return.


With this easy Expert, You'll be able to create and use this strategy on your favorite currencies according they behavior and timeframe chosen. Most assets can be attached with this strategy. We recommend run your backtests first to avoid unexpected results and losses. We don't garantee any profit or pass any configuration to fit to "ready to use". This Expert is recommended for professional with some experience with algotrading usage.

Features:

  • Light EA, reduced CPU usage, good to add on VPS 
  • Management of start and end times of operation
  • Average mode configuration
  • Enable / Disable risk management trigger
  • Risk management linked to the maximum number of gains and losses per number of operations per day
  • Operation and average timeframe setting
  • Works on BMF (Brazilian market) and on FOREX market (just need to change the position settings)
  • Designed for Metatrader 5



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