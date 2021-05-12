Distance SMA Expert

Multimarket expert created with the return to average strategy. Just set the average distance from the price to trigger the order towards the return.





With this easy Expert, You'll be able to create and use this strategy on your favorite currencies according they behavior and timeframe chosen. Most assets can be attached with this strategy. We recommend run your backtests first to avoid unexpected results and losses. We don't garantee any profit or pass any configuration to fit to "ready to use". This Expert is recommended for professional with some experience with algotrading usage.

Features:

Light EA, reduced CPU usage, good to add on VPS

Management of start and end times of operation

Average mode configuration

Enable / Disable risk management trigger

Risk management linked to the maximum number of gains and losses per number of operations per day

Operation and average timeframe setting

Works on BMF (Brazilian market) and on FOREX market (just need to change the position settings)

Designed for Metatrader 5







