DYJ RiseTrading MACDAndStochastic
- Experts
- Daying Cao
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 11 January 2020
- Activations: 5
Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpOversoldArea downwards, reached InpOversoldArea and then crossed back up through InpOversoldArea.
Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpOverboughtArea upwards, reached InpOverboughtArea, and then crossed back down through InpOverboughtArea.
Signals to close buy positions are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD close level.
Signals to close sell positions are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD close level.
Input Parameters
MACD settings
- InpMacdFast = 8- MACD fast EMA
- InpMacdSlow = 13- MACD slow EMA
- InpMacdSignal = 5- MACD signal Period
- InpMACDOpenLevel = 3- MACD Open Level
- InpMACDCloseLevel = 2- MACD Close Level
- InpMacdPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - Macd Price Field
- InpMacdMA = 26 - MA Trend Period
- InpMacdMAMethod = MODE_EMA - MAMethod
- InpMacdMAPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - MA Price Field
- InpSTOKperiod = 8 - K line period
- InpSTODperiod = 5 - D line period
- InpSTOSlowing = 3 - Slowing period
- InpSTOMaMethod = MODE_SMA - Stochastic method
- InpSTOPriceField = CLOSE - Stochastic Price Field
- InpOversoldArea = 20 - Stochastic oversold level
- InpOverboughtArea = 80 - Stochastic overbought level
Trading settings
- InpLots = 0.01 -- lots
- InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- Time Frame
- InpPipStep =30 -- Order step
- InpMaxOrders = 1 -- Max Orders
- InpTakeProfit = 1000 -- TakeProfit (in pips)
- InpStopLoss = 600 -- Stop Loss (in pips)
- InpTotalProfit = 0.0 -- When the number of positions is greater than 2 and the total profit is greater than InpTotalProfit, all positions are closed
- InpTrailingStop = 5000 -- Trailing Stop (in pips)
- InpTrailingStep = 5000 -- Trailing Step (in pips)
- InpUseAlternatives = false -- Whether to use alternative strategies
- InpNewTP = 200 -- L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat(200,300,500 etc)
- InpLStoploss =800 -- L'order SL(Increased,in pips) (SL<=InpTakeProfit+InpStopLoss*2/3;200,300,400 etc)
- InpIncreasedProfit =10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
- InpExpiration = 1440000 -- Expiration Of Pending
DYJ Trading War combines MACD and Stochastic oscillator with precision. The trading system identifies powerful reversals snaply....no lagging
It shows when the reversal trend begins with near-perfect timing by identifying with high certainty when new price movement starts. An excellent scalping, day trading and swing trading tool.