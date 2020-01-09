DYJ RiseTrading MACDAndStochastic

Theis a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features andindicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at any broker with any order execution method.usesindicators to find signals.

Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpOversoldArea downwards, reached InpOversoldArea and then crossed back up through InpOversoldArea.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpOverboughtArea upwards, reached InpOverboughtArea, and then crossed back down through InpOverboughtArea.

Signals to close buy positions are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD close level.

Signals to close sell positions are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD close level.





Input Parameters

MACD settings

InpMacdFast = 8- MACD fast EMA

InpMacdSlow = 13- MACD slow EMA

InpMacdSignal = 5- MACD signal Period

InpMACDOpenLevel = 3- MACD Open Level

InpMACDCloseLevel = 2- MACD Close Level

InpMacdPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - Macd Price Field

InpMacdMA = 26 - MA Trend Period

InpMacdMAMethod = MODE_EMA - MAMethod

InpMacdMAPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - MA Price Field

InpSTOKperiod = 8 - K line period

InpSTODperiod = 5 - D line period

InpSTOSlowing = 3 - Slowing period

InpSTOMaMethod = MODE_SMA - Stochastic method

InpSTOPriceField = CLOSE - Stochastic Price Field

InpOversoldArea = 20 - Stochastic oversold level

InpOverboughtArea = 80 - Stochastic overbought level

Trading settings

InpLots = 0.01 -- lots

InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- Time Frame

InpPipStep =30 -- Order step

InpMaxOrders = 1 -- Max Orders

InpTakeProfit = 1000 -- TakeProfit (in pips)

InpStopLoss = 600 -- Stop Loss (in pips)

InpTotalProfit = 0.0 -- When the number of positions is greater than 2 and the total profit is greater than InpTotalProfit, all positions are closed

InpTrailingStop = 5000 -- Trailing Stop (in pips)

InpTrailingStep = 5000 -- Trailing Step (in pips)

InpUseAlternatives = false -- Whether to use alternative strategies

InpNewTP = 200 -- L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat(200,300,500 etc)

InpLStoploss =800 -- L'order SL(Increased,in pips) (SL<=InpTakeProfit+InpStopLoss*2/3;200,300,400 etc)

InpIncreasedProfit =10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat

InpExpiration = 1440000 -- Expiration Of Pending







