DYJ RiseTrading MACDAndStochastic

The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at any broker with any order execution method. RiseTrading uses MACD and Stochastic indicators to find signals.

Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed  InpOversoldArea downwards, reached InpOversoldArea and then crossed back up through InpOversoldArea.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed  InpOverboughtArea upwards, reached InpOverboughtArea, and then crossed back down through InpOverboughtArea.

Signals to close buy positions are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD close level.

Signals to close sell positions are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD close level.


Input Parameters

MACD settings

  • InpMacdFast = 8- MACD fast EMA
  • InpMacdSlow = 13- MACD slow EMA
  • InpMacdSignal = 5- MACD signal Period
  • InpMACDOpenLevel = 3- MACD Open Level
  • InpMACDCloseLevel = 2- MACD Close Level
  • InpMacdPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - Macd Price Field
Trend MA of MACD settings
  • InpMacdMA = 26 - MA Trend Period
  • InpMacdMAMethod = MODE_EMA - MAMethod
  • InpMacdMAPriceField = PRICE_CLOSE - MA Price Field
Stochastic settings
  • InpSTOKperiod = 8 - K line period
  • InpSTODperiod = 5 - D line period
  • InpSTOSlowing = 3 - Slowing period
  • InpSTOMaMethod = MODE_SMA - Stochastic method
  • InpSTOPriceField = CLOSE - Stochastic Price Field
  • InpOversoldArea = 20 - Stochastic oversold level
  • InpOverboughtArea = 80 - Stochastic overbought level

Trading settings

  • InpLots = 0.01 --  lots
  • InpTF = PERIOD_H1 -- Time Frame
  • InpPipStep =30      --  Order step
  • InpMaxOrders = 1     --  Max Orders
  • InpTakeProfit = 1000     --  TakeProfit (in pips)
  • InpStopLoss = 600      --  Stop Loss (in pips)
  • InpTotalProfit = 0.0 -- When the number of positions is greater than 2 and the total profit is greater than InpTotalProfit, all positions are closed
  • InpTrailingStop = 5000    -- Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • InpTrailingStep = 5000    -- Trailing Step (in pips)
Alternatives settings
  • InpUseAlternatives = false  -- Whether to use alternative strategies
  • InpNewTP = 200        --  L'order TP(Increased,in pips) for GrowthRat(200,300,500 etc)
  • InpLStoploss =800        --  L'order SL(Increased,in pips) (SL<=InpTakeProfit+InpStopLoss*2/3;200,300,400 etc)
  • InpIncreasedProfit =10   --  Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat
  • InpExpiration = 1440000 -- Expiration Of Pending



    Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2020.01.31 17:46 
     

    DYJ Trading War combines MACD and Stochastic oscillator with precision. The trading system identifies powerful reversals snaply....no lagging

    It shows when the reversal trend begins with near-perfect timing by identifying with high certainty when new price movement starts. An excellent scalping, day trading and swing trading tool.

