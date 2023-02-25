Spread Total
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sergei Lopukhov
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 25 Şubat 2023
Informing the user about the size of the current spread.
A simple and convenient informant. You can place it anywhere on the chart (configurable in the input parameters).
Input parameters:
- text color
- text size
- text style
- binding to the corner of the graph
- horizontal offset from the anchor point
- vertical offset from the anchor point
- enabling (disabling) the "Show as background" function
Have a good trade to everyone!