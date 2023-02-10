Fibo levelx MT5

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $299!
After that, the price will be raised to $349.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!
Advanced Fibo levels is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Fibonacci system that designed to trade for most popular Fibonacci strategy that's completely automated.
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Warning:
- I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
- If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100%
tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different broker