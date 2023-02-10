Fibo levelx MT5

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $299!

After that, the price will be raised to $349.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Advanced Fibo levels is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a Fibonacci system that designed to trade for most popular Fibonacci strategy that's completely automated.
Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different broker


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Dynamic Moving Averagez
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
With dynamic Moving average, you can estimate the price movement, predict the next trend of price and have a better decision. Parameters setup: Period start <= Period Stop Period start >= 1 Maximum lines is 100 You can customize Moving average method: Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging and price to apply: PRICE_CLOSE: Close price PRICE_OPEN: Open price PRICE_HIGH: The maximum price for the period PRICE_LOW: The minimum price for the period PRIC
Scalping Tips IN
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
The Scalping Project EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop. Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker. Trading costs are crucial here! The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or
Fit Line Trending
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
Indicators
Fit line supports to extrapolation next movement of market, support for buy/sell decision. Indicator using spline algorithm to extrapolation.  You can change number of spline with parameter "PointsNumber" and number of extrapolation point with "ExtrapolateBars". Eextrapolation points will be save into csv format, with prefix in parameter "PointsPrefix", and store in folder File of Data Folder.
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