Dynamic Moving Averagez

With dynamic Moving average, you can estimate the price movement, predict the next trend of price and have a better decision.

Parameters setup:

Period start <= Period Stop

Period start >= 1

Maximum lines is 100

You can customize Moving average method: Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging

and price to apply:

PRICE_CLOSE: Close price
PRICE_OPEN: Open price
PRICE_HIGH: The maximum price for the period
PRICE_LOW: The minimum price for the period
PRICE_MEDIAN: Median price, (high + low)/2
PRICE_TYPICAL: Typical price, (high + low + close)/3
PRICE_WEIGHTED: Weighted close price, (high + low + close + close)/4


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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