Dynamic Moving Averagez
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
With dynamic Moving average, you can estimate the price movement, predict the next trend of price and have a better decision.
Parameters setup:
Period start <= Period Stop
Period start >= 1
Maximum lines is 100
You can customize Moving average method: Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, Smoothed averaging, Linear-weighted averaging
and price to apply:
PRICE_CLOSE: Close price
PRICE_OPEN: Open price
PRICE_HIGH: The maximum price for the period
PRICE_LOW: The minimum price for the period
PRICE_MEDIAN: Median price, (high + low)/2
PRICE_TYPICAL: Typical price, (high + low + close)/3
PRICE_WEIGHTED: Weighted close price, (high + low + close + close)/4