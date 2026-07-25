Trend Follower Usdjpy

Overview

MA Cross Trend Filter EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It follows the trend using a crossover of two moving averages and only trades in the direction of a longer moving average that acts as a trend filter. Every position is protected by a stop loss and a trailing stop, and several safeguards keep risk under control.

How it works

Entry logic. The EA computes an LWMA (weighted) and an SMMA (smoothed) of the same period on the close price. A buy is considered when the LWMA crosses above the SMMA, a sell when it crosses below. Signals are checked only at the close of each bar.

Trend filter. A long moving average defines the market direction: buys are allowed only above it, sells only below it, filtering out counter-trend signals.

Risk management

Stop loss set at the opening of every position.

Trailing stop that locks in profit as price advances.

Maximum spread filter.

Three sizing modes: fixed lot, percentage risk, or hybrid (percentage risk capped by a maximum lot).

Free-margin check before every order.

Circuit breaker that pauses trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.

Buy and sell can be enabled separately; one position per direction.

Recommended use

Symbol / Timeframe: USDJPY, M5

USDJPY, M5 Account type: Hedging

Hedging Preset: included .set file

Risk warning: trading foreign exchange and leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Backtest results are historical simulations; they do not reflect real trades and do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account before any live use. This product does not constitute investment advice.