Open Positions and Buttons

This EA will provide you with the amount of points once you open a position, being a sell or a buy.

I use it instead of the profit, as this plays some tricks in my mind.

You can also set up a Take Profit and/or a Stop Loss in the settings of the EA.







The point calculation will only work with manual trade. Magic number is 0.







You also have the possibility to create labels for + Haut, - Haut, - Bas, + Bas and some trendlines at a 45 or - 45 degree angle.





Here are the settings :



Settings

Choices Position / Corner 1

Gives you the choice to select a corner

Color / Background

Select the main Background color, default is black

Color / Background upper

Select the Background of the upper look, default is red

Color / FontColor

Select the color of the text

Font / FontType

Write the font type you want, default is Arial

Any Stop Loss or Take Profit

Main selection, if you want one of those 2 or the 2 of them, select Yes, default is No

Stop Loss

Select if you want a Stop Loss, default is Yes, and the amount of points for that Stop Loss, default is 5

Take Profit

Select if you want a Take Profit, default is Yes, and the amount of points for that Take Profit, default is 10

Objectif

Select the Objectif you want to have per trade, once it is reached it will say "Objectif atteint"

Boutons / Couleurs

Choose the color of the buttons and the text



You can freely move the buttons by clicking on the border and drag it on the top right corner.





Once you click on a button, the text will appear at the current price of the market, already selected so you can move it easily.