Open Positions and Buttons
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 12 February 2023
- Activations: 5
This EA will provide you with the amount of points once you open a position, being a sell or a buy.
I use it instead of the profit, as this plays some tricks in my mind.
You can also set up a Take Profit and/or a Stop Loss in the settings of the EA.
The point calculation will only work with manual trade. Magic number is 0.
You also have the possibility to create labels for + Haut, - Haut, - Bas, + Bas and some trendlines at a 45 or - 45 degree angle.
Here are the settings :
|Settings
|Choices
|Position / Corner 1
|Gives you the choice to select a corner
|Color / Background
|Select the main Background color, default is black
|Color / Background upper
|Select the Background of the upper look, default is red
|Color / FontColor
|Select the color of the text
|Font / FontType
|Write the font type you want, default is Arial
|Any Stop Loss or Take Profit
|Main selection, if you want one of those 2 or the 2 of them, select Yes, default is No
|Stop Loss
|Select if you want a Stop Loss, default is Yes, and the amount of points for that Stop Loss, default is 5
|Take Profit
|Select if you want a Take Profit, default is Yes, and the amount of points for that Take Profit, default is 10
|Objectif
|Select the Objectif you want to have per trade, once it is reached it will say "Objectif atteint"
|Boutons / Couleurs
|Choose the color of the buttons and the text
You can freely move the buttons by clicking on the border and drag it on the top right corner.
Once you click on a button, the text will appear at the current price of the market, already selected so you can move it easily.