F22 Raptor

F22 Raptor is a highly reliable, low risk EA, based on statistical arbitrage idea. Expert don't use any dangerous methods of money management and suitable for any broker conditions. The Expert Advisor tracks two correlated currency pairs at once and determines the moment, when a strong divergence occurs between the pairs. Then it opens opposite trades for each currency pair. Profit is formed during the reverse convergence of currency pairs. The Expert Advisor dynamically fixes profits and limits losses. The main idea of the EA is сut your losses, let your profits run.

  • Working symbols: EURUSD, EURJPY, and other correlated pairs
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit: $50
  • Min leverage: 1:100
  • Optimal settings : link

Features:

  • No any dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Loss limits for every trade
  • Easy to install 
    Risk Warning:
    • Before you buy F22 Raptor EA please be aware of the risks involved
    • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability
    • The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading


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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
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    Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    Experts
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
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