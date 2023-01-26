Scalp 234
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 28 February 2023
- Activations: 5
This Scalp 234 EA is one of a series of 3 EA's. All EA in this series was built using neural network algorithms to define trends and, over-bought and over-sold zones. These smart EA's do not using any harmful strategies like grid or martingale. The analysis ranges from Daily timeframe, H1 timeframe, M15 timeframe until M1 timeframe.
Scalp 234 for EUR-USD pair
Recommendation:
Use this EA on M15 timeframe
Attention :
Use this Scalp 234 on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages.
You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
The recommended account leverage is 1:100
VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.
Parameters :
Stoploss = 50; stoploss the order, 50 is 50 pips.
AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.
Great exper fini at 31.12.22 which in 2023 is working very badly. I will give a 5 star review if the author is able to bring it back to the past performance even in today's period. I'm waiting for the new release