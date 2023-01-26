Scalp 236

This Scalp 236 EA is one of a series of 3 EA's. All EA in this series was built  using neural network algorithms to define trends and, over-bought and over-sold zones. These smart EA's do not using any harmful strategies like grid or martingale. The analysis ranges from Daily timeframe, H1 timeframe, M15 timeframe until M1 timeframe.
Recommendation:
Use this EA on M15 timeframe

Attention :
Use  this Scalp 236 on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages.
You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
The recommended account leverage is 1:100
VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.


Parameters :
Stoploss = 50; stoploss the order, 50 is 50 pips.
AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.


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Maurizio Lucini
1058
Maurizio Lucini 2023.04.22 11:48 
 

Great exper fini at 31.12.22 which in 2023 is working very badly. I will give a 5 star review if the author is able to bring it back to the past performance even in today's period. I'm waiting for the new release

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