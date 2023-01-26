This Scalp 236 EA is one of a series of 3 EA's. All EA in this series was built using neural network algorithms to define trends and, over-bought and over-sold zones. These smart EA's do not using any harmful strategies like grid or martingale. The analysis ranges from Daily timeframe, H1 timeframe, M15 timeframe until M1 timeframe.

Recommendation:

Use this EA on M15 timeframe





Attention :

Use this Scalp 236 on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages.

You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit

The recommended account leverage is 1:100

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.









Parameters :

Stoploss = 50; stoploss the order, 50 is 50 pips.

AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.

Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.

FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.



