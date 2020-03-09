Happy Summer mt4

Happy Summer EA is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy.

This expert using dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend.

With this EA orders that are made seem to be happy in the market in tune with the trend signal.

This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data.


Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE.

Happy Summer EA design for EURUSD pair.


Attention :

  • Use Happy Summer EA on Good Broker with Low Spread, Low Stoplevel, and Low Slippages
  • You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:500
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.



Parameters :

  • Stoploss = 80; stoploss the order, 80 is 80 pips.
  • AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
  • Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
  • FixLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.





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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
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This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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