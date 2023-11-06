"Order Block", in the context of smart money concept in trading and insvesting, refers to a specific price level or zone on a chart where significant institutional or "smart money" orders have been placed. These orders are typically large in size and come from well-informed and experienced traders, hedge funds, financial institutions, or other market participants who are considered to have a deep understanding of the market dynamics.

Order blocks are believed to be important areas of interest for traders because they represent potential areas of significant buying or selling activity. When price approaches an order block, it is thought that there might be a higher probability of a strong reaction from the market, either in the form of a reversal or continuation of a trend.

This Neural Network OrderBlock EA will analyzed the Order Block from timeframes H1 and M15, in order to entry position in the market. Put this EA in M15 Timeframe. This EA will works better if run in EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY pairs, because this EA had been trained in this 3 pairs.