Smart cross MA
- Indicators
- Arkadii Zagorulko
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 October 2020
MA Intersection Indicator – Auto-Optimized Moving Averages
This indicator automatically finds the most profitable Moving Average (MA) combinations within a selected period, considering both profits and losses. It helps traders quickly identify the best MA settings without manual testing.
How it works:
-
Buy signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from below upward.
-
Sell signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from above downward.
-
The indicator automatically tests different MA periods and selects the most profitable one.
-
Chosen MAs are displayed on the chart, along with profit information at each cross.
Key Features:
-
Auto-optimization: Finds the best MA periods based on profit or profit/loss ratio.
-
Visualization: Draws MAs and shows profit text at each crossing.
-
Logging option: Print all tested MA periods in the logs.
Settings:
-
Period (100–3000 bars): Range of bars used for optimization.
-
Refresh Period TF: How often the indicator recalculates combinations.
-
MA Method: Select the calculation method.
-
Auto-select MA Method (slow): Tries all methods to find the best one (more calculations, may slow down performance).
-
MA Price: Choose which price is used for calculation.
-
Best Ratio of Wins/Losses (true/false): If true – optimizes for the best win/loss ratio; if false – optimizes for max profit in points.
-
Print All Checked Periods (true/false): Enables logging of all tested periods.
-
Show Profit Text (true/false): Displays profit at intersections directly on the chart.
With this tool, you no longer need to guess MA settings – the indicator tests, optimizes, and shows the best options for you.
You guys can optimize your MA indicator! Thanks to the maker!