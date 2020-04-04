Smart cross MA

4.67

MA Intersection Indicator – Auto-Optimized Moving Averages

This indicator automatically finds the most profitable Moving Average (MA) combinations within a selected period, considering both profits and losses. It helps traders quickly identify the best MA settings without manual testing.

How it works:

  • Buy signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from below upward.

  • Sell signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from above downward.

  • The indicator automatically tests different MA periods and selects the most profitable one.

  • Chosen MAs are displayed on the chart, along with profit information at each cross.

Key Features:

  • Auto-optimization: Finds the best MA periods based on profit or profit/loss ratio.

  • Visualization: Draws MAs and shows profit text at each crossing.

  • Logging option: Print all tested MA periods in the logs.

Settings:

  • Period (100–3000 bars): Range of bars used for optimization.

  • Refresh Period TF: How often the indicator recalculates combinations.

  • MA Method: Select the calculation method.

  • Auto-select MA Method (slow): Tries all methods to find the best one (more calculations, may slow down performance).

  • MA Price: Choose which price is used for calculation.

  • Best Ratio of Wins/Losses (true/false): If true – optimizes for the best win/loss ratio; if false – optimizes for max profit in points.

  • Print All Checked Periods (true/false): Enables logging of all tested periods.

  • Show Profit Text (true/false): Displays profit at intersections directly on the chart.

With this tool, you no longer need to guess MA settings – the indicator tests, optimizes, and shows the best options for you.

Reviews 6
FF36 Victor Sung
51
FF36 Victor Sung 2024.06.06 22:02 
 

You guys can optimize your MA indicator! Thanks to the maker!

ElisaP
800
ElisaP 2020.10.06 10:02 
 

Super , Thanks

hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2021.04.21 21:16 
 

mit dem Indicator hat man gute Ergebnisse die man in einem EA verwenden kann. Sehr gut auch die Einstellung "Better MA method"

