Accipiter

A trend indicator based on breakout levels.

With just one setting, it adapts quickly to any specific symbol.

This is a non-repainting indicator, designed only for the desktop MT4 platform.

  • Mobile PUSH notifications

  • Desktop alerts

  • Email alerts

  • Arrows for entries on closed bars

Works on any MT4 symbol and any timeframe.

It can be used as a standalone tool or as an addition to your trading system

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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
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OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2021.09.27 13:31 
 

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Frank Paetsch
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Frank Paetsch 2021.09.26 23:21 
 

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colt45
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colt45 2021.09.26 22:58 
 

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