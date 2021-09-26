Accipiter
- Indicators
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- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 9 August 2024
A trend indicator based on breakout levels.
With just one setting, it adapts quickly to any specific symbol.
This is a non-repainting indicator, designed only for the desktop MT4 platform.
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Mobile PUSH notifications
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Desktop alerts
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Email alerts
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Arrows for entries on closed bars
Works on any MT4 symbol and any timeframe.
It can be used as a standalone tool or as an addition to your trading system
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