Breakout01 MT4

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1983307



Requirements

Trading pairs Recommended EURUSD ,USDJPY

Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

1:500 Brokers

Zero spread, low spread and low commission broker







Features

Fully automatic lotsize calculation .

Choose your risk.



Take profit and Stop loss every orders.

No grid.

No martingale.

Stop trade high-impact news.

Protection high spread.

Report to telegram.





Settings

MagicNumber - set magic. Risk_Percent - your risk for lotsize calculation.

TP - take profit in point.

SL - stop loss in point. TRAILING_STOP - true / false.

Trailling_Start - Trailing Stop is activated as soon as a trade is more than the Trailling_Start in point.

Trailling_Step - step in point for modify stoploss price.

Max_Spread - max spread for trade. Closing_Time - true / false.

Closing_Time_Minute - order minute timeout. AutoFast_CutLoss - true / false cutloss faster from auto signal. Max_Daily_Drawdown - true / false.

Daily_Drawdow - max daily drawdow for stop trade. Start_Hour - hour of the start trade.



Start_Minute - minute of the start trade.

End_Hour - hour of the end trade.



End_Minute - minute of the end trade. End_Day_Close_All - true / false close all of end day.

End_Day_Close_Swap_Loss - true / false close just swap loss of end day.



End_Day_Close_Hour - hour of close.



End_Day_Close_Minute - minute of close.

End_Friday - true / false.

- End_Friday_Hour - hour of the end friday.



End_Friday_Minute - minute of the end friday.

End_Friday_Close_All - close all on friday. Stop_Trade_High_Impact - ture / false.

Low_Impact_news - ture / false.

Medium_Impact_news - ture / false.

High_Impact_news - ture / false.



Minutes_Before_news - minutes before news stop trade.

Minutes_After_news - minutes after news start trade.

Close_Before_news - close all orders before news.

REPORT_DAY_TO_TELEGREAM - true / false.

TelegramBotToken - TelegramBotToken.

ChatId - ChatId.











