Kanaka Expert MT4
- Experts
- Jagdish Vasave -
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Kanaka Expert is a fully automatic scalping trading expert advisor with Multiple Money Management techniques It is specially designed for trading only for Gold (XAUUSD) at 5 Minute chart. This Expert Advisor achieves a large number of profitable trades. Absolutely all trades are protected by stop loss. It is a safe long-term Expert Advisor, aimed at professional users and serious investors. Constant profit for every month.
Designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)on 5M time frame.
Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.
- Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Recommended account type – any account type
- Leverage - any leverage
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $500-$1000
- VPS is recommended
- Broker: Exness Recommended
- Always activate Trailing Stop Loss for best result
Features:
- Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Hiden tight Stop loss and Take profit
- Spread and slippage control
- Smart risk control module
Potential risks!
- All the test show just a potential performance of EA
- Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another
- Real time trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size
Setting
There Three Money Management Technique for control of risk by setting a reasonable lot size for each trade…
1. Fixed Lot Size can be start any lot size based on account currency
2. MoneyManagement_Equity based on 1 Lot per 10000 of account currency.
If set to true….
If account Balance is between 100 & 450 dollar, Trade starts with 0.01 Lots.
If account Balance is between 450 to 750 dollar, Trade starts with 0.02 Lots.
If account Balance is between 750 to 1000 dollar, Trade starts with 0.03 Lots
If set to false default Fixed lot size activated..
3. MoneyManagement_Martingale
if set true… multiplies the trade size after each losing trade.
MM_Martingale_Start = 0.03 keep minimum lot for this technique for 1000 dollar
MM_Percent = 1
If set to false default Fixed lot size activated..
- SL_PIPS =300 (stop loss in pips)
- TP_PIPS= 600 (take profit in pips)
- Trailing_Stop_pips =85 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss), Set to YES
- Trailing_ Step_pips =11 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)
- Trailng_Above_pips=25 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.
- TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.
- Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.