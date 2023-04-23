ScalpAuT

5

ScalpAuT - a scalping timing bot

Today we want to introduce the indispensable ScalpAuT assistant. This is an Expert Advisor that works on any financial pair according to the timings (time levels) of the VIST system. It took us a long time to decide whether to release an expert or not. Many people are looking for the Grail. They only dream of doing nothing, but earning millions of money. Dreaming is always good. But our advisor is definitely not for such people. Our Expert Advisor is designed for thinking people who want to make money. Before installing the Expert Advisor on any pair, load quotes for several months (1 Minute and ticks). Or you can install the Expert Advisor on the chart and sort through different timeframes by clicking on them. (For example, they clicked on TF M5, then M30 and stopped at M1) In 20-30 seconds, the adviser will calculate all the values that he needs to work, you will see this.

Trading, setting ScalpAuT timeframe is only 1 minute! This is important!

Instrument - any financial instrument.

Terminal - mt5.

Trading type - scalping.

Best days for operation - 2-3 trading weeks.

The minimum deposit for traders who are just learning is 1000 USD.


Preparing MT5 terminal to work with ScalpAuT advisor.

  1. Set "Unlimited" (Tools--Options--Charts--Max bars in chart "Unlimited").

  2. Load quotes for XAU/USD for a couple of months (ticks+M1).

The ScalpAuT advisor is designed to work with our favorite instrument - gold. But now the Expert Advisor can work on any instrument. The advisor is installed on the 1-minute timeframe. ScalpAuT is intended for an automatic scalping process based on timing. The robot's speed of operation can never be compared to human reaction time. The advisor operates from 04:00 in the morning until 20:00 (UTC+3). You can adjust the working hours of the trading Advisor yourself. In your terminal, the advisor automatically adjusts to your terminal time.

The ScalpAuT advisor draws timings for the next day (the iVISTscalp5 indicator - for the week ahead). This fact is a significant advantage. The trader always knows in advance all the advisor's inputs. Therefore, they can evaluate the situation beforehand and decide whether to trade with the advisor or not. If you want to manually trade based on timings on the XAU/USD pair on a particular day, then in the robot's settings, set "false" for the buy and sell options. Or turn off the Expert Advisor in mt5. Timings will be displayed on the chart anyway.


ScalpAuT 2025 (Version 11).  For any financial instrument, the bot needs individual parameters. Some examples are provided below. If you need help with optimization, please contact us and we will help.


risk - allocated % of the deposit for opening one order.

reserv - risk management (%)

history_weeks - the number of weeks for which forecasts are calculated (timings).

dtTime - time interval for calculating forecasts.

on_trend - turn graphics on or off.

sessionStart - working hours of the bot (start).

sessionEnd - working hours of the bot (end).

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - prohibit trading on a specific day of the week.

operations - select a trading operation(s).

strategy - choosing a bot operation strategy (Timing//Position_to_level//Position_from_level//Timing_Short).

tral_1 - trailing for order opening and closing (0-2).

tral_2 - trailing for order opening and closing (0-3).


ScalpAuT Trading Advisor Strategies

1. The Position_from_level strategy. 

The bot opens an order based on the forecast only if the test of the nearest price level occurs during the forecast period. 

If the buy time is, for example, the forecast is 7 minutes. The bot is waiting for a test of the nearest lower price level within 7 minutes. If there was a test within 7 minutes, the bot opens a timed order.  If not, it ignores the timing. 

It's the same with the sell timing. Only the test should be the nearest upper price level within 7 minutes.

2. Position_to_level 

The condition for opening an order based on the forecast (timing):

The ScalpAuT bot opens an order based on the forecast if the distance to the nearest price level (number of pips) is greater than the forecast of the timing (pips/points). The bot always considers any nearest level that . If the distance in pips/points to the level is less than the forecast, then the bot does not open an order.

3. Timing_Short strategy.

If the price decreased before the buy forecast, the bot will open an order based on the buy forecast. If the price rose before the sell forecast, the bot will open this sell order.



XAUUSD

risk - 0.2

reserv - 0

history_weeks -5 

dtTime - 13

on_trend - true

sessionStart - 2-00 (UTC+2)

sessionEnd - 22-00

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - _SUNDAY

operations - Buy/Sell

strategy - Timing_Short

tral_1 - 1.81

tral_2 - 0.01

---------------------------------------------------

DAX

risk - 4

reserv - 0

history_weeks -5 

dtTime - 12

on_trend - true

sessionStart - 10-00 (UTC+2)

sessionEnd - 18-00

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - _SUNDAY

operations - Buy/Sell

strategy -  Timing_Short

tral_1 - 2.8

tral_2 - 0.62

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Attention!!!

In what months do you need to be extremely careful not only when managing trading advisors, but also when manually trading on timings? These are the months before the quarterly expiration of options and futures contracts:

February (expiration of contracts in March)

May (expiration of contracts in June)

August (expiration of contracts in September)

November (expiration of contracts in December)

We advise you not to trade on the first and third Fridays of any month. Every month there is a Wednesday when the US announces an interest rate decision. Be vigilant here too. The day and time of the most important news in the month should be in front of your eyes.  As well as the opening and closing times of world exchanges.

It should be remembered that the most effective work on timings is the second and third trading week.

*******************************************************************


A bit of history about the VIST project.

Scalping is a special type of trading. Only a professional trader can engage in such trading on a permanent basis. Psychologically, it is a very stressful job. Scalping involves inflated risks, large lots, short execution time, and a small number of profit points. A large lot size provides a decent profit in monetary terms. If something goes wrong, the scalper bears the losses.

In its classical form, we have been engaged in scalping for quite a long time. Experience and constant observations, research into the behavior of the instrument's price led to the birth of the VIST intelligent system. Within 10 years, we were only interested in timing levels on charts. Gradually, the term "timing" appeared in our everyday vocabulary.

Over the years, numerous experiments have been conducted, and we were only interested in time. Gradually, we developed a program that calculated time levels (timings).  This was a victory that took many years. But the second victory was that we learned to forecast timing levels for any financial instrument up to a week in advance, not just levels but also the number of points the price is expected to move in a specific direction. It was incredible! Many people still cannot believe it until they see timing in action.

What are timings? Timings are forecasted time levels that we use for scalping. There are plenty of them for each financial instrument. For example, for XAU/USD, there can be over 200 timing levels in a month.

So, I want you to understand that for us, the most important thing on the chart of any financial instrument is time. All our knowledge has been implemented into the intelligent VIST system. VIST is the mathematical core for all our products related to timing. We recommend using our scripts, indicators, and expert advisors in the MT5 terminal, as its calculation speed is the most effective. In the future, all VIST project instruments will be released and updated only for the MT5 terminal.


Reviews 5
TheKnowledgeSeeker
47
TheKnowledgeSeeker 2024.01.14 23:33 
 

Very few know the power of VIST. Unlike other systems it has withstood the test of time of over 20 years of research and experience. After taking some time into different modifications of the settings one can find its performance to be of extreme precision and quality catering to the needs of Scalpers and Day traders. Pleased to own a version of this ScalpAuT.

Mukhi
76
Mukhi 2023.08.24 16:03 
 

Excellent work from a team of professionals Prompt reply and clear instructions satisfactory results as EA should runs into red also but concept of time trading is unique

Ari Mustafa
45
Ari Mustafa 2023.06.26 23:51 
 

The best indicator I've ever seen, the best support and teaching techniques by professional persons, easy to learn and great to earn. thank you guys

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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
TSO Price Channel MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Stocks Squeezer
Federico Sbordoni
Experts
Follow the STOCKS SQUEEER Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503024 STOCKS SQUEEZER is trading system that simultaneously operates on several stocks trying to take advantage of their volatility. The EA opens a position on each stocks specified investing the initial amount of money you have set. The single position is closes it when the calculated take profit is hit. Instead, if the market goes against, the position is increased and the take profit moved properly. This goes on for a stric
More from author
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
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TheKnowledgeSeeker
47
TheKnowledgeSeeker 2024.01.14 23:33 
 

Very few know the power of VIST. Unlike other systems it has withstood the test of time of over 20 years of research and experience. After taking some time into different modifications of the settings one can find its performance to be of extreme precision and quality catering to the needs of Scalpers and Day traders. Pleased to own a version of this ScalpAuT.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1563
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2024.01.15 00:05
Thank you for your attention and feedback. We are glad that you are with us. Our team will do everything to make our forecasting products become closer to anyone and bring profit and positivity. Good luck to you and the best!
Mukhi
76
Mukhi 2023.08.24 16:03 
 

Excellent work from a team of professionals Prompt reply and clear instructions satisfactory results as EA should runs into red also but concept of time trading is unique

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1563
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2023.08.24 16:24
Thank you for your feedback! We continue to work on the effectiveness of the Trading Advisor by time levels. Good luck to you and the best!
Ari Mustafa
45
Ari Mustafa 2023.06.26 23:51 
 

The best indicator I've ever seen, the best support and teaching techniques by professional persons, easy to learn and great to earn. thank you guys

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1563
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2023.06.26 23:55
Thank you for such a high rating. Good luck and may luck always be with you!
Wayer1900
29
Wayer1900 2023.05.08 09:42 
 

Sellers have created a great timing bot that allows you to set the profit you want, but you have to spend some time to understand it. Different settings will give you different results, and if you find the right values to harness its powerful AI it can bring you the profit you want. The important point is that the seller will be happy to assist you if you have questions that you don't understand.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1563
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2023.05.08 12:34
Thank you for your feedback and for your valuable recommendations. We will constantly work to make the ADVISER even more effective.
220072256
4881
220072256 2023.05.03 16:20 
 

A great masterpiece! The author is a genius. Congratulations for the great work done!!!! Positive rating for assistance and (very important) profitable automatic trading.

Vadym Zhukovskyi
1563
Reply from developer Vadym Zhukovskyi 2023.05.03 17:22
Thank you for your informative feedback. Let all timings and our ScalpAuT advisor always work only for the benefit of each person. We will continue to improve our Expert Advisor to achieve maximum results. Good luck and the best!
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