ScalpAuT - a scalping timing bot

Today we want to introduce the indispensable ScalpAuT assistant. This is an Expert Advisor that works on any financial pair according to the timings (time levels) of the VIST system. It took us a long time to decide whether to release an expert or not. Many people are looking for the Grail. They only dream of doing nothing, but earning millions of money. Dreaming is always good. But our advisor is definitely not for such people. Our Expert Advisor is designed for thinking people who want to make money. Before installing the Expert Advisor on any pair, load quotes for several months (1 Minute and ticks). Or you can install the Expert Advisor on the chart and sort through different timeframes by clicking on them. (For example, they clicked on TF M5, then M30 and stopped at M1) In 20-30 seconds, the adviser will calculate all the values that he needs to work, you will see this.

Instrument - any financial instrument.

Terminal - mt5.

Trading type - scalping.

Best days for operation - 2-3 trading weeks.

The minimum deposit for traders who are just learning is 1000 USD.

Preparing MT5 terminal to work with ScalpAuT advisor.

The ScalpAuT advisor is designed to work with our favorite instrument - gold. But now the Expert Advisor can work on any instrument. The advisor is installed on the 1-minute timeframe. ScalpAuT is intended for an automatic scalping process based on timing. The robot's speed of operation can never be compared to human reaction time. The advisor operates from 04:00 in the morning until 20:00 (UTC+3). You can adjust the working hours of the trading Advisor yourself. In your terminal, the advisor automatically adjusts to your terminal time.

The ScalpAuT advisor draws timings for the next day (the iVISTscalp5 indicator - for the week ahead). This fact is a significant advantage. The trader always knows in advance all the advisor's inputs. Therefore, they can evaluate the situation beforehand and decide whether to trade with the advisor or not. If you want to manually trade based on timings on the XAU/USD pair on a particular day, then in the robot's settings, set "false" for the buy and sell options. Or turn off the Expert Advisor in mt5. Timings will be displayed on the chart anyway.





ScalpAuT 2025 (Version 11). For any financial instrument, the bot needs individual parameters. Some examples are provided below. If you need help with optimization, please contact us and we will help.





risk - allocated % of the deposit for opening one order.

reserv - risk management (%)

history_weeks - the number of weeks for which forecasts are calculated (timings).

dtTime - time interval for calculating forecasts.

on_trend - turn graphics on or off.

sessionStart - working hours of the bot (start).

sessionEnd - working hours of the bot (end).

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - prohibit trading on a specific day of the week.

operations - select a trading operation(s).

strategy - choosing a bot operation strategy (Timing//Position_to_level//Position_from_level//Timing_Short).

tral_1 - trailing for order opening and closing (0-2).

tral_2 - trailing for order opening and closing (0-3).





ScalpAuT Trading Advisor Strategies

1. The Position_from_level strategy.

The bot opens an order based on the forecast only if the test of the nearest price level occurs during the forecast period.

If the buy time is, for example, the forecast is 7 minutes. The bot is waiting for a test of the nearest lower price level within 7 minutes. If there was a test within 7 minutes, the bot opens a timed order. If not, it ignores the timing.

It's the same with the sell timing. Only the test should be the nearest upper price level within 7 minutes.

2. Position_to_level

The condition for opening an order based on the forecast (timing):

The ScalpAuT bot opens an order based on the forecast if the distance to the nearest price level (number of pips) is greater than the forecast of the timing (pips/points). The bot always considers any nearest level that . If the distance in pips/points to the level is less than the forecast, then the bot does not open an order.

3. Timing_Short strategy.

If the price decreased before the buy forecast, the bot will open an order based on the buy forecast. If the price rose before the sell forecast, the bot will open this sell order.









XAUUSD



risk - 0.2

reserv - 0

history_weeks -5

dtTime - 13

on_trend - true

sessionStart - 2-00 (UTC+2)

sessionEnd - 22-00

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - _SUNDAY

operations - Buy/Sell

strategy - Timing_Short

tral_1 - 1.81

tral_2 - 0.01

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DAX

risk - 4

reserv - 0

history_weeks -5

dtTime - 12

on_trend - true

sessionStart - 10-00 (UTC+2)

sessionEnd - 18-00

tradeWeek_1 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_2 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_3 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_4 - to trade or not (true/false).

tradeWeek_5 - to trade or not (true/false).

non_trading - _SUNDAY

operations - Buy/Sell

strategy - Timing_Short

tral_1 - 2.8

tral_2 - 0.62

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Attention!!! In what months do you need to be extremely careful not only when managing trading advisors, but also when manually trading on timings? These are the months before the quarterly expiration of options and futures contracts: February (expiration of contracts in March) May (expiration of contracts in June) August (expiration of contracts in September) November (expiration of contracts in December) We advise you not to trade on the first and third Fridays of any month. Every month there is a Wednesday when the US announces an interest rate decision. Be vigilant here too. The day and time of the most important news in the month should be in front of your eyes. As well as the opening and closing times of world exchanges. It should be remembered that the most effective work on timings is the second and third trading week. *******************************************************************

A bit of history about the VIST project.