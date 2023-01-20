ATR Hedging Gold
- Experts
- Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 20 janvier 2023
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,
Base on ATR indicator, hedging strategy.
stop loss 0.19 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3 usd/0.01 lot
Min deposit: from 300 usd
- From 300 usd to 2,000,000 usd after more than 01 year (back test, I cann't belive it)
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 0.19 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)