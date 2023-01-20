ATR Hedging Gold

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ATR indicator, hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.19 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3 usd/0.01 lot 

Min deposit: from 300 usd

- From 300 usd to 2,000,000 usd after more than 01 year (back test, I cann't belive it)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.19 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  3 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)


(If you have any question, inbox me)


