FCK Currency Strength

5

Hi Friends,

"FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click.

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

Only 5 copies are available for sale, and later copies will be available for rent.



Recommendations

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Timeframes:  Recommended - D (use higher TF, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.






Avis 1
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1375
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.05.18 11:53 
 

This is a really marvellous product. This mix of indicator and semi automatical EA is a big value for my trading and helps me a lot. Patel is a professional developer who knows about he is talking. Thank you for providing this great product.

