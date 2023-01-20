FCK Currency Strength

5

Hi Friends,

"FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click.

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

Only 5 copies are available for sale, and later copies will be available for rent.



Recommendations

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Timeframes:  Recommended - D (use higher TF, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.






Recensioni 1
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1375
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.05.18 11:53 
 

This is a really marvellous product. This mix of indicator and semi automatical EA is a big value for my trading and helps me a lot. Patel is a professional developer who knows about he is talking. Thank you for providing this great product.

Prodotti consigliati
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Spd EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
THE PRODUCT This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account. After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.    Recommended TimeFrame is 1H TRADE PLAN Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair. Then
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Dynamic Trader EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
Gold Champions
Maria Julieta Frias Torres
Experts
Limited time offer for $59. Launch promotion Price will go up soon.   NO MARTINGALE!!!    LOW DD!!!   GOLD CHAMPIONS is a new EA designed through a new AI system that operates in the Forex market and is designed GOLD/XAUUSD with excellent results. Developed by a team of experienced traders with more than 10 years of trading experience. It uses a powerful algorithm to detect fluctuations in the market and make entries with a high profit ratio and limiting losses. Key Features: Integrated Strat
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Master Gold Reaper
George Aguilor
Experts
Master Gold Reaper EA - Automated Gold Trading Solution Introduction Master Gold Reaper is a powerful automated trading advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to simplify their trading and take advantage of opportunities around the clock. Built on advanced algorithms and tested in multiple market conditions, this EA helps traders automate entries, manage risks, and secure profits with minimal manual intervention. The Problem Traders Face Trading gold can be highly pro
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Red Fire
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A unique trading strategy is based on controlling trading volumes at various levels of volatility. The trade expert automatically determines the zones of purchases and sales and the degree of mathematical probability of successful forecasting of each transaction. If there are sufficient conditions and a high degree of probability of profit, the adviser starts work. Hazardous trading methods are not used. Each trade is protected by stop loss. Profit control is carried out by a special strategy f
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicatori
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Moon Touch EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Moon Touch EA – A Customizable Bollinger Bands Trading Solution Moon Touch EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed to help traders leverage Bollinger Bands for dynamic market entries. This EA is built with flexibility in mind, allowing users to fine-tune its settings according to their unique trading style. It is not optimized—this means it is created for you to optimize based on your strategy and preferences. How It Works Moon Touch EA monitors price movements relative to the Bollinger
Max Auto Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
MAX AUTO SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading multi-coppia completamente automatico per MT4. Questo è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili per 7 coppie! Usa Set_files v25.17 dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. Caratteristiche principali dell'EA: - Metodi di trading scalping basati sui livelli di supporto/resistenza locali. - Il sistema è sicuro e NON utilizza metodi pericolosi come griglie
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Altri dall’autore
FCK Trade Report MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market. Mechanism of Operation: The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals: Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entr
FCK Multi Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
The FCK Multi Indicator for MT4 displays trend direction of multiple indicators on multiple time frames for a pair. So, forex traders can see the trend direction at a snap and trade with confluence of multiple indicators. Furthermore, it helps traders to see the trend in multiple time frames and trade in the direction of the overall market trend. Additionally, it shows the stop loss, pips to stop, pips in profit of any open position. The indicator display is very neat and is very helpful for bot
FREE
FCK Quantum Scalping
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
For those who have followed my FCK Quantum Scalping thread know about the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator and have taken the indicator to different levels (Mastermind) to suit his or her trading style. In this system, the Quantum indicator is only for showing us trading entries, and that’s it. Targets and stop levels are a little later. For those who don’t know what the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator is, I’ll tell you. The FCK Quantum Scalping  indicator is basically a modified Wave indicator i
FREE
FCK Trade Report
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Trend Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2 (2)
Indicatori
FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilità
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
FCK Box Break Out
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
Hi All, " FCK Box Break Out " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. "FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  Recommendations Timeframes:    Recommended  -  H 1    (Still, EA technically works on any   Time frames   ) Spread : up to 20 Recommended pairs:   works on any metal, indices and currency pair
FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicatori
Hi All, " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.  " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  "FCK Support Resistance BreakOut"   provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. * - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;  * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during whi
FCK Emperor EA
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
FCK MT4 to Telegram
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
FCK Hedging AI
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies d
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
Filtro:
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1375
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.05.18 11:53 
 

This is a really marvellous product. This mix of indicator and semi automatical EA is a big value for my trading and helps me a lot. Patel is a professional developer who knows about he is talking. Thank you for providing this great product.

Rispondi alla recensione