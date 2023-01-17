DR IDR Range Indicator

3

The DR IDR Range Indicator plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions.

PRO VERSION
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93360

Remember: this free version counts neutral days as true days, so stats might be slightly inflated. To get perfect and expanded statistics, take a look at the PRO version.


In the PRO version you can now:

  • use fully customizable advanced statistics to base your trades on
  • get an edge via calculating statistics on up to 3 different day periods all set by you
  • ability to generate more realistic stats by excluding neutral days
  • show visually integrated median retracement levels directly on the chart, which are all calculated based on chart data
  • Also in future versions you should expect the following: median extension, retirement setup success rate and more. Requests are welcome.

A session is registered as false when it confirms to the upside/downside and there is a candle closure below/above the opposite DR level.

To better understand the strategy used with this indicator, please refer to the Mas7er on Youtube or Discord. 

Note:

  • The strategy can calculate on the maximum amount of 5 minute candles on the chart. On my broker it's around 1500 days on a major pair like USDJPY.
  • The experts tab will show you the upside/downside confirmations and false sessions with the session number included. Session 0 is the current day. (Example: upside confirmed RDR 0).
  • If you get NaN% or 100% on your stats, try reloading via switching timeframes.

This product is still in beta. Any suggestions or observations are welcome.

Please give a review if you like the product! Thanks.


DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.

Reviews 8
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 18:42 
 

ok

Nicopaul
14
Nicopaul 2023.09.28 11:37 
 

Only been using for a week now and it has really helped with my trading

MetaStalker
16
MetaStalker 2024.04.15 22:50 
 

Полезный индикатор только плохо что при переключении с таймфрейма на таймфрейм удаляет с графика все рисунки, уровни, метки

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
DR IDR Range Indicator PRO
Botond Doczy Rossler
5 (2)
Indicators
The   DR IDR Range Indicator PRO  plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions. In the PRO version you can now: use fully customizable advanced statistics to base your trades on get an edge via calculating statistics on up to 3 different day period
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 18:42 
 

ok

Jeyhun
34
Jeyhun 2024.09.08 17:35 
 

It doesn't work... ADR, ODR, and RDR, next day they stay same... no new ADR, ODR, RDR.. Everything freeze

MetaStalker
16
MetaStalker 2024.04.15 22:50 
 

Полезный индикатор только плохо что при переключении с таймфрейма на таймфрейм удаляет с графика все рисунки, уровни, метки

walter202
14
walter202 2023.11.02 20:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sinh927
117
sinh927 2023.10.16 04:46 
 

This indicator does not work. If this indicator is removed, the object will remain.

Peter Scott
260
Peter Scott 2023.10.07 06:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicopaul
14
Nicopaul 2023.09.28 11:37 
 

Only been using for a week now and it has really helped with my trading

csators
29
csators 2023.01.18 13:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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