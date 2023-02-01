DR IDR Range Indicator PRO

5

The DR IDR Range Indicator PRO plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions.

In the PRO version you can now:

  • use fully customizable advanced statistics to base your trades on
  • get an edge via calculating statistics on up to 3 different day periods all set by you
  • ability to generate more realistic stats by excluding neutral days
  • show visually integrated median retracement levels directly on the chart, which are all calculated based on chart data
  • Also in future versions you should expect the following: median extension, retirement setup success rate and more. Requests are welcome.


A session is registered as false when it confirms to the upside/downside and there is a candle closure below/above the opposite DR level.

To better understand the strategy used with this indicator, please refer to the Mas7er on Youtube or Discord. 

Note:

  • The strategy can calculate on the maximum amount of 5 minute candles on the chart. On my broker it's around 1500 days on a major pair like USDJPY.
  • The experts tab will show you the upside/downside confirmations and false sessions with the session number included. Session 0 is the current day. (Example: upside confirmed RDR 0).
  • In the experts tab you can see the retracement levels with the most counts separately for every session. Retracements levels are calculated only on true days and only when the price returns to the range during session.
  • If you get NaN% or 100% on your stats, try reloading via switching timeframes.

This product is still in beta. Any suggestions or observations are welcome.

Please give a review if you like the product! Thanks.


DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.


Reviews 2
renetrader07
135
renetrader07 2023.06.24 11:30 
 

Great indicator, Thank you very much! SD lines would be a great addition! Also live drawing of the first hour of the session would be helpful!

Mehrdad Mehajerpour
148
Mehrdad Mehajerpour 2023.02.09 08:10 
 

It work's fine and nice tool, specially after adding different box colors. Nice work

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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DR IDR Range Indicator
Botond Doczy Rossler
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Indicators
The DR IDR Range Indicator  plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions. PRO VERSION https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93360 Remember: this free version counts neutral days as true days , so stats might be slightly inflated. To get perfect a
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Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
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Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
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renetrader07
135
renetrader07 2023.06.24 11:30 
 

Great indicator, Thank you very much! SD lines would be a great addition! Also live drawing of the first hour of the session would be helpful!

Mehrdad Mehajerpour
148
Mehrdad Mehajerpour 2023.02.09 08:10 
 

It work's fine and nice tool, specially after adding different box colors. Nice work

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