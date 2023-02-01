The DR IDR Range Indicator PRO plots ADR, ODR and RDR ranges for a given amount of days in the past. A key feature that appears is that it calculates the success rate of the ranges for the shown days. This indicator is perfect for backtest since it shows ranges for all of the calculated days, not just the most recent sessions.

In the PRO version you can now:

use fully customizable advanced statistics to base your trades on

to base your trades on get an edge via calculating statistics on up to 3 different day periods all set by you

ability to generate more realistic stats by excluding neutral days

show visually integrated median retracement levels directly on the chart , which are all calculated based on chart data

, which are all calculated based on chart data Also in future versions you should expect the following: median extension, retirement setup success rate and more. Requests are welcome.





A session is registered as false when it confirms to the upside/downside and there is a candle closure below/above the opposite DR level.

To better understand the strategy used with this indicator, please refer to the Mas7er on Youtube or Discord.

Note:

The strategy can calculate on the maximum amount of 5 minute candles on the chart. On my broker it's around 1500 days on a major pair like USDJPY.

The experts tab will show you the upside/downside confirmations and false sessions with the session number included. Session 0 is the current day. (Example: upside confirmed RDR 0).

In the experts tab you can see the retracement levels with the most counts separately for every session. Retracements levels are calculated only on true days and only when the price returns to the range during session.

If you get NaN% or 100% on your stats, try reloading via switching timeframes.

This product is still in beta. Any suggestions or observations are welcome.

Please give a review if you like the product! Thanks.





DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.



