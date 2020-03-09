XLT Alert Longterm trend trading

XLT Alert EA identify the long-term trend and provide alerts for possible trades.

EA shows alert only, but then the trader can decide to open the order or wait for a better signal.

Information window Trade Management show the Month trend direction, EA only send alert when signal is with the trend.

Trade Management allows for easy access to Buy and Sell buttons as well as Order close button.


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In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
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Stealth Mode for TP SL and Trailing MQ4
Petrus Nicolaas Johannes Roets
1 (1)
Utilities
Hide TP and SL from your broker. Set Use_TP_SL_Stealth_Mode to true to hide your TP or SL from the brokers. Stealth Trailing now avalable in updated version. Set Use_Stealth_Trailing to true   for profit trailing without your broker knowing. This EA can be used on any currency pair and will manage your open orders. Besides the stealth mode EA can also be used for normal order management where actual TP SL levels can be set. Also the EA can trail order by adjusting the Stoploss price.
RSI with Moving Average Indicator
Petrus Nicolaas Johannes Roets
Indicators
The RSI and Moving Average Indicator is a powerful tool for any trader looking to take their technical analysis to the next level. With the RSI as the main indicator, you will have access to a clear and accurate representation of the strength of the current market trend. The addition of the moving average line adds another level of insight, providing a smoothed view of the RSI that helps to identify longer-term trends and potential buying or selling opportunities. Whether you are a day trader, s
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