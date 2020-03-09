XLT Alert Longterm trend trading
- Utilities
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Petrus Nicolaas Johannes RoetsI live in South Africa and has been doing MetaTrader programming and forex maket trading for the past 20 years.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
XLT Alert EA identify the long-term trend and provide alerts for possible trades.
EA shows alert only, but then the trader can decide to open the order or wait for a better signal.
Information window Trade Management show the Month trend direction, EA only send alert when signal is with the trend.
Trade Management allows for easy access to Buy and Sell buttons as well as Order close button.