RSI with Moving Average Indicator

The RSI and Moving Average Indicator is a powerful tool for any trader looking to take their technical analysis to the next level.

With the RSI as the main indicator, you will have access to a clear and accurate representation of the strength of the current market trend.

The addition of the moving average line adds another level of insight, providing a smoothed view of the RSI that helps to identify longer-term trends and potential buying or selling opportunities.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or a long-term investor, this indicator is a must-have in your technical analysis toolkit.

So why wait?

Start using the RSI and Moving Average Indicator today and take control of your trading success.

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Petrus Nicolaas Johannes Roets
Utilities
XLT Alert EA identify the long-term trend and provide alerts for possible trades. EA shows alert only, but then the trader can decide to open the order or wait for a better signal. Information window  Trade Management show the Month trend direction, EA only send alert when signal is with the trend. Trade Management allows for easy access to Buy and Sell buttons as well as Order close button.
Stealth Mode for TP SL and Trailing MQ4
Petrus Nicolaas Johannes Roets
1 (1)
Utilities
Hide TP and SL from your broker. Set Use_TP_SL_Stealth_Mode to true to hide your TP or SL from the brokers. Stealth Trailing now avalable in updated version. Set Use_Stealth_Trailing to true   for profit trailing without your broker knowing. This EA can be used on any currency pair and will manage your open orders. Besides the stealth mode EA can also be used for normal order management where actual TP SL levels can be set. Also the EA can trail order by adjusting the Stoploss price.
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