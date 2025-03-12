TradeNavigator AccountPilot v1.1 – Your Personal Account Manager for MT5 🎯

✅ Instantly recognize which account you're trading with – using custom names instead of confusing account numbers!

✅ Avoid costly mistakes by seeing your active account clearly in the chart!

✅ Ideal for traders with multiple brokers & accounts – never get confused again!

🏆 Main Benefit: Never Trade in the Wrong Account Again!

Do you know the problem? You have multiple accounts with different brokers – each with a long and confusing account number. You open a trade and only realize later: Oh no! I used the wrong account!

💡 The Solution: TradeNavigator AccountPilot!

With this EA, you can assign a custom name to each of your accounts. Instead of seeing “1345934” or “5406732”, you will instantly see the name you set – directly in the chart, for example:

✅ “Main Account – Scalping”

✅ “Swing Trading – Broker A”

✅ “Crypto Trading”

✅ “Prop Firm Account”

This way, you always know at a glance which account you are using – no more unnecessary double-checking, no more dangerous mistakes!

🎯 Features & Benefits

🔹 Custom Account Names – Assign up to 20 account numbers with unique names!

🔹 Live Account Overview in Chart – Displays account name, broker & account number directly in the chart.

🔹 Instantly Visible on Account Switch – The EA detects which account you're logged into and displays the corresponding name.

🔹 Perfect for Multi-Account Traders – No more confusion between accounts & brokers!

🔹 Fully Customizable Colors:

Account Label : Choose your own color (e.g., Blue, Red, Green, White, Yellow).

: Choose your own color (e.g., Blue, Red, Green, White, Yellow). Broker & Account Number: Shared color selection (e.g., Black, Blue, Green).

🔹 Easy to Use – Simple input form in the settings.

🔹 Lightweight & Stable – No performance impact on MetaTrader 5.

🛠️ Settings & Customization

🔽 Account Settings:

Store up to 20 accounts : Enter account number & name individually.

: Enter account number & name individually. Automatic Recognition: The EA displays the assigned name as soon as you switch accounts.

🎨 Display Settings:

Select the color for the account label (Blue, Red, Green, Yellow, White).

(Blue, Red, Green, Yellow, White). Set the color for broker & account number (Black, Blue, Green, Red, White).

(Black, Blue, Green, Red, White). Adjust font size (e.g., 14 for standard size).

(e.g., 14 for standard size). Position customization: Adjust left & top margins freely.

🔔 Alert Feature:

Optional activation – The EA can send a notification when logging into a new account.

📌 How to Install the EA in MetaTrader 5

1️⃣ Download the Expert Advisor and save it in your MT5 Experts folder.

2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the expert advisors list.

3️⃣ Drag the EA onto a chart and open the input settings.

4️⃣ Enter your account details & customize the display.

5️⃣ Enjoy a clear & visual overview of your trading account!

🏁 Who is this EA for?

✔ Day traders & scalpers who need instant clarity on their active account.

✔ Traders with multiple accounts & brokers who need absolute transparency.

✔ Prop firm traders managing multiple challenge accounts.

✔ Anyone who wants a visually optimized account display in MT5!

🚀 Why Use This EA?

💡 Custom account names for maximum clarity – never confuse account numbers again!

🎨 Visually perfect customization – choose colors, font size & position!

📊 Instant account detection – automatically displayed upon login!

⚡ Efficient & lightweight – runs smoothly in the background.

🎁 Bonus:

💬 Do you have any questions or suggestions? Contact me directly on Telegram:

👉 https://t.me/tradenavigatorvip



