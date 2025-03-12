TradeNavigator AccountPilot
- Utilities
- Goran Madjaric
- Version: 1.1
TradeNavigator AccountPilot v1.1 – Your Personal Account Manager for MT5 🎯
✅ Instantly recognize which account you're trading with – using custom names instead of confusing account numbers!
✅ Avoid costly mistakes by seeing your active account clearly in the chart!
✅ Ideal for traders with multiple brokers & accounts – never get confused again!
🏆 Main Benefit: Never Trade in the Wrong Account Again!
Do you know the problem? You have multiple accounts with different brokers – each with a long and confusing account number. You open a trade and only realize later: Oh no! I used the wrong account!
💡 The Solution: TradeNavigator AccountPilot!
With this EA, you can assign a custom name to each of your accounts. Instead of seeing “1345934” or “5406732”, you will instantly see the name you set – directly in the chart, for example:
✅ “Main Account – Scalping”
✅ “Swing Trading – Broker A”
✅ “Crypto Trading”
✅ “Prop Firm Account”
This way, you always know at a glance which account you are using – no more unnecessary double-checking, no more dangerous mistakes!
🎯 Features & Benefits
🔹 Custom Account Names – Assign up to 20 account numbers with unique names!
🔹 Live Account Overview in Chart – Displays account name, broker & account number directly in the chart.
🔹 Instantly Visible on Account Switch – The EA detects which account you're logged into and displays the corresponding name.
🔹 Perfect for Multi-Account Traders – No more confusion between accounts & brokers!
🔹 Fully Customizable Colors:
- Account Label: Choose your own color (e.g., Blue, Red, Green, White, Yellow).
- Broker & Account Number: Shared color selection (e.g., Black, Blue, Green).
🔹 Easy to Use – Simple input form in the settings.
🔹 Lightweight & Stable – No performance impact on MetaTrader 5.
🛠️ Settings & Customization
🔽 Account Settings:
- Store up to 20 accounts: Enter account number & name individually.
- Automatic Recognition: The EA displays the assigned name as soon as you switch accounts.
🎨 Display Settings:
- Select the color for the account label (Blue, Red, Green, Yellow, White).
- Set the color for broker & account number (Black, Blue, Green, Red, White).
- Adjust font size (e.g., 14 for standard size).
- Position customization: Adjust left & top margins freely.
🔔 Alert Feature:
- Optional activation – The EA can send a notification when logging into a new account.
📌 How to Install the EA in MetaTrader 5
1️⃣ Download the Expert Advisor and save it in your MT5 Experts folder.
2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the expert advisors list.
3️⃣ Drag the EA onto a chart and open the input settings.
4️⃣ Enter your account details & customize the display.
5️⃣ Enjoy a clear & visual overview of your trading account!
🏁 Who is this EA for?
✔ Day traders & scalpers who need instant clarity on their active account.
✔ Traders with multiple accounts & brokers who need absolute transparency.
✔ Prop firm traders managing multiple challenge accounts.
✔ Anyone who wants a visually optimized account display in MT5!
🚀 Why Use This EA?
💡 Custom account names for maximum clarity – never confuse account numbers again!
🎨 Visually perfect customization – choose colors, font size & position!
📊 Instant account detection – automatically displayed upon login!
⚡ Efficient & lightweight – runs smoothly in the background.
🎁 Bonus:
💬 Do you have any questions or suggestions? Contact me directly on Telegram:
👉 https://t.me/tradenavigatorvip