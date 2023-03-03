Efficient EA MT4

It is a secure automated market trading software.
The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of
independently analyze the market and make trading decisions
Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system.


Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY;
  • Best Pair CAD/JPY;
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you;
  • The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;
  • EA uses adaptive lot sizing, but low leverage (1:30 and below) may cause problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts;
  • The advisor is extremely easy to use! Just set it on the chart and select the risk level;
  • All parameters of the adviser are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product;
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop company account and other tasks;
  • Not martingale;
  • Not mesh;
  • No averaging methods;
  • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit;

Thus, I created this Efficient EA because I believe that it can help traders make more informed decisions and succeed in the forex market.

The use of machine learning and technology allows the EA to analyze huge amounts of data and make highly accurate predictions, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them reach their financial goals.

Launch this robot and it will make you happy. This robot will analyze the market and find the best entries. Get profit on a real account.


