EA Happy New Year MT4

With correctly identifying the "Order Blocks" we can estimate the approximate 
location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders.
We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA

 
This is important that our EA is NOT martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP
it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default


Symbols that expert trade best on them: GBPUSD, GBPNZD, CADCHF and best TF is H1


How to run it :

Run it on GBPUSD chart

Inputs:

- Symbols: symbols to trade

- Risk Type: user can choose fix lot or base on loss percent in case of hitting SL(Balance percent)

- Fix Lot Value: all trades will have this Lot value if user choose the fix lot in lot type input

- Risk Percent Value: it means how much risk the user is willing to take per each trade

(for example if its 1 and the trade hit SL the user lose 1 percent of balance)

- GMT Offset : user should leave it as default if user don't know his /her broker

- Symbol Suffix

- Symbol Prefix

- Magic Number: magic number is for users who use multiple experts on one account,

they should change each magic number so the EAs don't interfere with each other

- Order Comment

- Allow New Position Alert: it will show an alert when a new trade opens by EA

- Allow New Position Push Notification: it will send a notification to the other device linked in settings of metatrader when a new trade opens by EA



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