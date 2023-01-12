Efficient

1
It is a secure automated market trading software.
The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of
independently analyze the market and make trading decisions
Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system.


Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY;
  • Best Pair CAD/JPY;
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you;
  • The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;
  • EA uses adaptive lot sizing, but low leverage (1:30 and below) may cause problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts;
  • The advisor is extremely easy to use! Just set it on the chart and select the risk level;
  • All parameters of the adviser are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product;
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop company account and other tasks;
  • Not martingale;
  • Not mesh;
  • No averaging methods;
  • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit;

Thus, I created this Efficient EA because I believe that it can help traders make more informed decisions and succeed in the forex market.

The use of machine learning and technology allows the EA to analyze huge amounts of data and make highly accurate predictions, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them reach their financial goals.

Launch this robot and it will make you happy. This robot will analyze the market and find the best entries. Get profit on a real account.




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With correctly identifying the " Order Blocks " we can estimate the approximate  location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders. We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA   This is important that our EA is   NOT   martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default Symbols   that expert trade best on
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18673562 2023.05.05 05:54 
 

i testing in demo for last one week total trades 31 loss trades 22 winning trades 9. author should fine tune this ea strategy for better result.

Ilia Melnik
713
Reply from developer Ilia Melnik 2023.08.17 11:01
Hello, all systems are updated and waiting for your good profit
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