Efficient EA MT4

It is a secure automated market trading software.
The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of
independently analyze the market and make trading decisions
Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system.


Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY;
  • Best Pair CAD/JPY;
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you;
  • The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7;
  • EA uses adaptive lot sizing, but low leverage (1:30 and below) may cause problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts;
  • The advisor is extremely easy to use! Just set it on the chart and select the risk level;
  • All parameters of the adviser are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product;
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop company account and other tasks;
  • Not martingale;
  • Not mesh;
  • No averaging methods;
  • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit;

Thus, I created this Efficient EA because I believe that it can help traders make more informed decisions and succeed in the forex market.

The use of machine learning and technology allows the EA to analyze huge amounts of data and make highly accurate predictions, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them reach their financial goals.

Launch this robot and it will make you happy. This robot will analyze the market and find the best entries. Get profit on a real account.


Produits recommandés
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Forex Daemon
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX DAEMON est un conseiller expert automatisé intelligent. Il travaille avec son propre algorithme complexe. La logique d'entrée et de sortie ne fonctionne que sur Bar Close.Cela filtre le bruit du marché, accélère considérablement les optimisations, évite la chasse aux stop loss et garantit le bon fonctionnement de tout courtier avec un spread raisonnable. L'EA utilise un algorithme avancé pour trouver les points d'entrée, ainsi que plusieurs filtres supplémentaires pour entrer et sortir du
Instant Navigator
Eric Veilleux
Experts
Rent 1 month only 10$ a whole year only 25$, EA made to instantly navigate through 14 instruments/8 timeframes with shortkeys and arrows and display account information right on the chart and many more features like displaying principal labels in your own language!! - Up and Down key: navigate super fast through up to 14 instruments - Left and Right key: navigate super fast through all timeframes  - 1 to 9 keyboard numbers: go directly to timeframe M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1 - type E : cycle inst
Ensac
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ENSAC is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on a scalping strategy that involves closing a deal while achieving a small, but sufficient profitability indicator, which allows the user to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for normal operation. The mechanism of the Expert Advisor is designed so that, before opening a transaction, instant implicit filtering is carried out thanks to the
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation de Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – L'EA intelligent pour le trading de crypto-monnaies PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Plus que 3 copies disponibles au prix actuel ! Prix final : 3333,33 $ BONUS - ACHETEZ BITCOIN SCALPING À VIE ET OBTENEZ GRATUITEMENT EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 comptes) => Demandez plus de détails en privé !!! SIGNAL EN DIRECT DE L'EA Version MT5 Pourquoi Bitcoin est important aujourd'hui Bitcoin est devenu plus qu'une simple monnaie numérique – c'est une révolution financièr
Element 8
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
AI Indices Scalper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités. Mon Communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . IL NE RESTE QUE 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix sera porté à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL  IC Markets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321981 AI Indices Scalper   exploite   GPT-4o   pour le trading NASDAQ100 (USTEC), en déployant une   architecture neuronale basée sur Transformer   pour exécuter un scalping de cassure de préci
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA est un système de trading automatique précis avec une précision d'environ 90 % pour la plateforme MT4. Ce scalping EA rentable est l'un des systèmes les plus stables du marché à l'heure actuelle. Ce produit original est proposé exclusivement sur le site web MQL5. - Utilisez deux fichiers Set depuis la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser/tester la version 25.15 de l'EA. - Méthode d'intérêt composé et techniques de scalping implémentées. - Le système définit automatiquement
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
N Era V EA MT4
Aleksandr Zheltikov
Experts
New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
FTC Neuro
Aliaksandr Ausiyevich
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde des solutions commerciales innovantes! Nous présentons à votre attention notre conseiller commercial avancé FTC Neuro , travaillant sur la base des statistiques macroéconomiques actuelles et des calculs de neuroset modernes. En analysant la situation du marché à l'aide d'algorithmes complexes, le conseiller reconnaît les modèles cachés de l'information économique à l'aide d'algorithmes avancés d'intelligence artificielle. Il vous offre l'expérience de trading la plus pro
MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Experts
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Momentum Multiple
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Hi and welcome to  Momentum Multiple,  The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with     active orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user
HitAndRun
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Le système est une combinaison de deux stratégies, l'une complétant l'autre. La stratégie principale utilise des lignes commerciales virtuelles pour ouvrir ses ordres et l'autre stratégie ouvre un ou plusieurs ordres pour réaliser des bénéfices si le prix sort d'une fourchette prédéfinie. Les lignes commerciales virtuelles sont également basées sur le canal commercial, ayant également la possibilité de placer des transactions au-dessus ou en dessous de la ligne de canal calculée. Le même canal
Forex Hunter
ShangLin Wu
Experts
Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick. If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points. This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot =
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Experts
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.79 (115)
Experts
Mes félicitations ! Vous êtes sur la page d’un expert-joueur le plus ancien du marché Forex ! Ça fait plus de 5 ans que cet expert se trouve au cœur de l’actualité et dans des tops différents. Les sujets sur l’EA « FrankoScalp » sont présents sur tous les forums-forex, mais c’est uniquement sur le mql5 que vous pouvez acheter une version originale actualisée de l’EA , contacter avec son auteur et avoir l’accès à la communauté conviviale des utilisateurs de l’ЕА « FrankoScalp ». >>> Chat <<< Dé
Lucky Star MA and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD,  Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real acc
Twins Grid System
Yimin Wu
Experts
Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
Five Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
EA Happy New Year MT4
Ilia Melnik
Experts
With correctly identifying the " Order Blocks " we can estimate the approximate  location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders. We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA   This is important that our EA is NOT martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default Symbols that expert trade best on them:
EA Happy New Year MT5
Ilia Melnik
Experts
With correctly identifying the " Order Blocks " we can estimate the approximate  location of price exhaustion. These are locations which the big players place their orders. We gathered this data by our experience and years of hard work and put it into this EA   This is important that our EA is   NOT   martingale and have a very good TP/SL ratio and each order will have a hard SL and TP it can trade on many symbols but recommended ones are already as default Symbols   that expert trade best on
Efficient
Ilia Melnik
1 (1)
Experts
It is a secure automated market trading software. The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of independently analyze the market and make trading decisions Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system. Requirements Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY; Best Pair CAD/JPY; Timeframe: H1; The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you; The adviser must work co
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis