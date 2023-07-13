DR IDR stats

Based on the free DR/IDR indicator but with basic stats. Has the feature to export the daily data to a HTML file. So you can check the daily DRs yourself.

Be mindful that the stats can vary from different broker feeds. So make sure your MT4 has enough data.
Scroll back in your MT4 and check for any gaps in the feed. Sometimes you will have to scroll back to update the stats.

Feel free to contact me for questions related to the purchase, installation and use of the Indicator.

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4.93 (15)
Indicators
Updates 9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info. 24/10/2023  -  Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself. So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might  develop a MT5 version. All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chan
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