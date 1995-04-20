DR IDR stats

Based on the free DR/IDR indicator but with basic stats. Has the feature to export the daily data to a HTML file. So you can check the daily DRs yourself.

Be mindful that the stats can vary from different broker feeds. So make sure your MT4 has enough data.
Scroll back in your MT4 and check for any gaps in the feed. Sometimes you will have to scroll back to update the stats.

Feel free to contact me for questions related to the purchase, installation and use of the Indicator.

FREE
