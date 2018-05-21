RenkoTradingBot

The Expert Advisor forms a virtual representation of Renko chart (no indicators used) and then trades on predefined formations of Renko boxes. An order is opened when a predefined number (SignalSize) of unidirectional Renko bars are formed after reversal.

The EA advantages:

Please note that the expert does not produce Renko charts itself.

For visualization of levels, corresponding to given Renko size, on your work chart, one may use standalone indicators capable of showing grids or horizontal lines on granulated price values.

To analyze of the expert and visualization of Renko charts, one may use standalone indicators or offline experts. One of them is available in the Comment tab of the product.