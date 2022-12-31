Justin Nguyen
- Experts
- Nguyen Thai Thuan
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 24 febbraio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
EURUSD M5 ONLY
Real Account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1719416?source=Site+Signals+MT4+Tile+All+Search%3aJUSTIN+NGUYEN
Value = 1 for Deposit $1000 (RECOMMENDED)
Recommend minimum deposit $1000
Fully automatic mode
Strict use of stop loss management, if drawdown is over 25% EA will close all
Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage
EA was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions using real ticks with 99,9% quality in a period of 20 years
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Spread
|< 10
|Test From
|2000
|Minimum Deposit
|$500
|Recommend Deposit
|$1000
|Brokers
|Low spread Brokers is recommend
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.