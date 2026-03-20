MR Dynamic POC 5

The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control". It is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, it is the level where the big guys start their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money.

The idea for the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator was created. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in the NinjaTrader 8 terminal with the CQG datafeed. The settings of EURUSD-6E, GBPUSD-6B, AUDUSD-6A and other currency pairs were compared. After making sure that everything was working according to our requirements, we made the "MR Dynamic POC 5" indicator following the model used in NinjaTrader 8.

The important advantages of the indicator are the following:

    • The indicator can show the price changes of the maximum volume accumulation (POC).
        • Dynamic POC "Line" — connects and visualizes the POC volumes taken from a "Volume Profile".
          • Dynamic POC "Points" — connects and visualizes POC volumes taken from a "Volume Profile". Dynamic POC "Points" are displayed at the end of the "Volume Profile". This is a new concept for visualizing virgin or processed volumes.
          • "MR Dynamic POC 5" based on indicator "VP: Volume Profile v6.0. © FXcoder".


          For MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90825


          Indicator settings:

          Points in 1 Pip - Offers you a choice of the number of Points in 1 Pip.
          Volume types - Offers you a choice to use tic volumes or real volumes. Note: To use real volumes, your Broker must provide them in the MetaTrader terminal.

          Section "Visual Trading Styles Settings"
          Style 1: Show Dynamic POC -

          1. "Line" - connects and visualizes the POC volumes taken from a Volume Profile.

          2. "Points" - connects and visualizes POC volumes taken from a Volume Profile.

          Style 2: Show Volume Data Text - Shows or hides the display text with information about the number of volumes for the POC.

          Section "Dynamic POC Line Settings"
          DPOC line style - Specifies the line style of the Dynamic POC.
          DPOC line width - Specifies the line width of the Dynamic POC.
          DPOC line color - Specifies the line color of the Dynamic POC.

          Section "Dynamic POC Points Settings"
          DPOC Points width - Specifies the size of Dynamic POC Points.
          DPOC Points color - Specifies the color of Dynamic POC Points.

          Section "Volume Data Text Settings"
          Volume Data Text color - Data text color.
          Volume Data Text font size - You can choose the data text size.

          Section Manual Calculation Settings
          Show Manual Calculation settings - Enables or disables the Manual settings. If showing only Manual calculation settings, the Default settings do not work.
          Default "Volume" choice - You can choose "Volumes" from which time frame to display.
          Default Number of Bars to calculate - The default number of Bars to calculate for the indicator.

          Section "Standard Bars Calculation Settings"
          MN - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of monthly Bars to calculate the indicator.
          W1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of weekly Bars to calculate the indicator.
          D1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of daytime Bars to calculate the indicator.
          H4 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of 4-hour Bars to calculate the indicator.
          H1 to M1 - Number of Bars to calculate - The number of Bars to calculate the indicator from a time frame lower than 4 hours.

          Section "Standard Volume Choice"
          In this section, you choose on which time frame to display the volumes of the time frame you have chosen for it...
          On D1 show Volumes from - W1
          On H4 show Volumes from - D1
          On H1 show Volumes from - D1
          On M30 show Volumes from - H4
          On M15 show Volumes from - H4
          On M5 show Volumes from - H4
          On M1 show Volumes from - H1

          Recommended products
          VFI Quantum
          Nikita Berdnikov
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
          FREE
          Session Volatility Map
          Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
          5 (7)
          Indicators
          Session Volatility Map — Market Activity Indicator by Trading Sessions Session Volatility Map is a professional trading indicator that visualizes market behavior through the three key trading sessions: Asia, Europe, and the United States. It helps traders instantly understand: when the market is quiet when volatility is increasingwhere major impulses and reversals are likely to form What the indicator shows 1. Trading sessions on the chart The indicator automatically marks: Asian session Europe
          FREE
          Fimathe PCM Indicador
          Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
          Indicators
          Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
          FREE
          Friend of the trend
          Anderson De Assis
          Indicators
          Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
          FREE
          Position Finder iK
          Md Iqbal Kaiser
          Indicators
          The POSITION FINDER v2.0 | iK is a professional-grade technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is engineered to provide traders with a comprehensive, all-in-one market analysis dashboard that combines trend identification, volatility tracking, and precise trade execution zones. By analyzing multiple layers of market data, this tool simplifies complex price action into clear, actionable visual signals suitable for any timeframe and any financial instrument, including Forex,
          FREE
          TradeVision Pro
          Ian Nganga Comba
          Experts
          TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
          FREE
          Value Chart Candlesticks
          Flavio Javier Jarabeck
          4.57 (14)
          Indicators
          The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
          FREE
          Spike Catch Pro
          Amani Fungo
          4.14 (7)
          Indicators
          Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
          FREE
          Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
          Tonny Obare
          4.85 (52)
          Indicators
          Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
          FREE
          Session Mapper FRE
          Juan Manuel Scandizzo
          Indicators
          Session Mapper — Free Visual Session Indicator for MT5 Session Mapper draws colored rectangles on your chart showing the exact range of each major trading session: Asia, London, New York, and the London-NY Overlap. Each rectangle spans from the session high to the session low, with a label showing the session name and range in pips. Features: Automatic detection of Asia (00:00-07:00 GMT), London (07:00-16:00 GMT), New York (13:00-22:00 GMT) and London-NY Overlap sessions Adjustable broker GMT of
          FREE
          Alert Waves for mt5
          Zhi Xian Hou
          4.5 (2)
          Indicators
          Indicator introduction: The indicator draws wave lines and histograms, It has small price lag, and the signal will not drift. The indicator can send emails, alerts and notifications to you when previous k line has an up arrow and it is under the histogram sections or it has a down arrow. you can choose whether or not to send the two kind of alerts, the alerts repetition times can also be changed. If the indicator appears red and green histograms, this is a buy zone. It can be used to analyze mar
          FREE
          Moving line
          Jun Chao Jiang
          Indicators
          The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
          FREE
          Scalping PullBack Signal
          Quang Huy Quach
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
          FREE
          Supports And Resistances Lines
          Francisco Gomes Da Silva
          4.65 (46)
          Indicators
          Support and Resistance zones Indicator MT5 this indicator knows how to identify tops and bottoms automaticly. This support and resistance indicator creates support lines and resistance lines based on tops and bottoms. how to make support and resistance lines. this is an indicator to make automatic support and resistance lines. how to find support level with indicator. this indicator finds tops and bottoms automaticly. The Indicator automatically creates support lines every time “Fractals” create
          FREE
          Prometheus Analyst
          Humphrey Mangera
          Indicators
          PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
          FREE
          RSI abcd
          Francisco Gomes Da Silva
          4.33 (3)
          Indicators
          RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
          FREE
          Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework
          Parinya Thipchart
          Indicators
          Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework The Mae Pla Green Pen Analysis Framework is a multi-timeframe price action scanner for XAUUSD (Gold Spot) . It monitors all 9 timeframes simultaneously — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN — and displays pattern detection results on a real-time dashboard drawn directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the Mae Pla Green Pen trading methodology, which uses structured price action patterns to identify potential trade setups. Pattern Detection Three
          FREE
          FX Clock
          Abderrahmane Benali
          Indicators
          FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
          FREE
          Reversal Composite Candles
          MetaQuotes Ltd.
          3.69 (16)
          Experts
          The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
          FREE
          Volume Proxy
          Giorgi Abuladze
          Indicators
          Volume Proxy A synthetic order flow indicator for CFD traders on XAUUSD, NAS100, and US30. --- What It Does CFD and synthetic markets on MetaTrader 5 do not provide real volume data. The standard tick volume that most traders rely on only counts price updates — it reveals nothing about the actual buying and selling pressure behind a move. This leaves retail traders unable to distinguish genuine institutional activity from ordinary market noise. Volume Proxy addresses this directly. It synthesi
          FREE
          Customizable RSI MA
          Nathanael Theis
          Indicators
          The RSI with Moving Averages indicator combines the classic Relative Strength Index with customizable moving averages, offering deeper insights into market momentum and trend direction. By smoothing the RSI curve with short- and long-term averages, traders can better distinguish true reversals from noise. This tool highlights overbought and oversold levels, reveals divergences between price and momentum, and confirms entry or exit points with enhanced accuracy. Its adjustable parameters allow tr
          FREE
          My CAP Channel Stratagy
          Md Golam Murshed
          Indicators
          Overview CAP Channel Trading v4.0 is an advanced channel-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator combines a Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) with Average True Range (ATR) deviations to create adaptive dynamic channels that respond to market volatility in real time. Key Features • Non-repainting channel calculation • Dynamic upper and lower bands based on ATR • Real-time band touch detection with green highlight overlays • Buy and Sell reversal arrows • Multi-layer visu
          FREE
          GDS Renko ATR
          Andrey Goida
          Indicators
          GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
          FREE
          SMT Divergence Gold vs Silver All Timeframe
          Jaturakoop Saoloek
          Indicators
          SMT DIVERGENCE - GOLD vs SILVER (XAUUSD / XAGUSD) All Timeframe MQL5 Market Product Description ==================================================================== PRODUCT NAME: SMT Divergence Gold vs Silver | Smart Money Scalping Tool SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 63 chars): Catch Gold reversals before they happen using SMT Divergence ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FULL DESCRIPTION ---------------------------------------------------------------------- W
          FREE
          PZ Penta O MT5
          PZ TRADING SLU
          3.8 (5)
          Indicators
          The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
          FREE
          KS Volume Bar Color Pro
          Kulvinder Singh
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          KS Volume Bar Color Pro is a  MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights candles with volume-weighted logic. Core Concept It detects market structure using a classic 3-candle pattern: The indicator  colors the middle candle (the displacement bar) using native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES . This technique ensures perfect alignment with the actual price candles, just like volume-profile tools. Key Features 1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring Compares the displacement bar’s volume against a moving
          FREE
          Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
          Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
          Experts
          EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
          FREE
          High Low Open Close
          Alexandre Borela
          4.98 (45)
          Indicators
          If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
          FREE
          Follow The Line MT5
          Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
          4.6 (35)
          Indicators
          This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
          FREE
          Hammer Star
          Arkadii Zagorulko
          Indicators
          Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5 This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations , directly on your charts. With this tool, you can: Identify potential trend reversals as they form. Make well-informed trading decisions. Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points. Customizable Settings Include: Period to find highs/lows : Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds
          FREE
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          Smart Trend Trading System MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4.78 (143)
          Indicators
          This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
          Trend Sniper X
          Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
          5 (10)
          Indicators
          Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
          Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
          Sirikorn Rungsang
          4.94 (50)
          Indicators
          Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
          Divergence Bomber
          Ihor Otkydach
          4.89 (93)
          Indicators
          From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
          Neuro Poseidon MT5
          Daria Rezueva
          4.85 (54)
          Indicators
          Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
          SuperScalp Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          4.61 (31)
          Indicators
          SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
          Entry Points Pro for MT5
          Yury Orlov
          4.51 (148)
          Indicators
          The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
          SMC Intraday Formula
          Kareem Abbas
          5 (22)
          Indicators
          Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
          GoldenX Entry MT5
          Kareem Abbas
          5 (15)
          Indicators
          Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
          Superhero
          Ihor Otkydach
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
          SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
          Muhammad Usman Siddique
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
          M1 Sniper MT5
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
          Gold Entry Sniper
          Tahir Mehmood
          5 (18)
          Indicators
          Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
          Atomic Analyst MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4.43 (53)
          Indicators
          This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
          Zoryk Gold
          Reda El Koutbane
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
          Gann Made Easy MT5
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (9)
          Indicators
          Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
          SR Liquidity MT5
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
          Trend Catcher ind mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          5 (18)
          Indicators
          TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
          Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
          Muhammad Jawad Shabir
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
          Power Candles MT5
          Daniel Stein
          5 (9)
          Indicators
          Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
          M1 Quantum MT5
          Hamed Dehgani
          4.27 (11)
          Indicators
          Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
          Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4.26 (19)
          Indicators
          This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
          Axiom Matrix
          Issam Kassas
          5 (5)
          Indicators
          LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
          Smc Pro ToolKit
          Talal N Z Aljarusha
          5 (8)
          Indicators
          SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
          FX Trend MT5 NG
          Daniel Stein
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
          Btmm state engine pro
          Garry James Goodchild
          5 (4)
          Indicators
          BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
          Reversion King Indicator
          Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
          5 (6)
          Indicators
          A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
          Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
          Prime Horizon
          5 (9)
          Indicators
          Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
          The Oracle Pro
          Ottaviano De Cicco
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
          FX Power MT5 NG
          Daniel Stein
          5 (33)
          Indicators
          FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
          More from author
          MR Volume Profile 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicators
          The "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
          MR Volume Profile 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicators
          The "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
          MR Dynamic POC 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicators
          The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . It is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, it is the level where the big guys start their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea for the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator was created. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in the  NinjaT
          FREE
          MR Reversal Patterns 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" —places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. The important ad
          MR Reversal Patterns 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" —places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. The important ad
          MR Range Breakouts 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          The "MR Range Breakouts 4" indicator was created from scratch by us according to the author's methodology. It is based on the concept of " Auction Market Theory " developed by Richard D. Wyckoff (J. Peter Steidlmayer) and the "Locked-in Range Analysis" market analysis method developed by Tom Leksey. Both concepts largely overlap with our understanding of the processes in the "Range" and show how market participants interact. Since there is no established terminology for ranges in "Classical Theo
          MR Volume POC Levels 4
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          The most important price level in any "Volume profile" is the "Point of Control" . This is the price level with the highest trading volume. It is primarily the level where large players initiate their positions, making it the accumulation/distribution level for the "Smart money" . The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in
          MR Range Breakouts 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          The "MR Range Breakouts 5" indicator was created from scratch by us according to the author's methodology. It is based on the concept of " Auction Market Theory " developed by Richard D. Wyckoff (J. Peter Steidlmayer) and the "Locked-in Range Analysis" market analysis method developed by Tom Leksey. Both concepts largely overlap with our understanding of the processes in the "Range" and show how market participants interact. Since there is no established terminology for ranges in "Classical Theo
          MR Volume POC Levels 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          Indicators
          The most important price level in any "Volume profile" is the "Point of Control" . This is the price level with the highest trading volume. It is primarily the level where large players initiate their positions, making it the accumulation/distribution level for the "Smart money" . The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in
          Filter:
          No reviews
          Reply to review