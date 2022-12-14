Gambit MT4

This long-term trading system works on 3 pairs and on the H1 timeframe. It uses various trading systems such as trend trading, countertrend trading and a few others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is very much controlled. The settings are very simple, hence, there is no need to change them except necessary. Optimization is not required as well.





This demonstrates the strength of the algorithms of the EA and reinforces the possibilities of maintaining its good performance in the future.





Symbols: NZDJPY,CADJPY,CHFJPY





- No Night Scalper





- No Martingale





- No Grid system





- No Curve fitting













INPUTS FOR GAMBIT

Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here Magic number: magic number for orders Lots method: lot management method manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (deafult: 3) Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD") Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c) Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions Only sells: if you want take only sell positions Open both: take positions in both directions Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author Show panel: hide/show the panel for information











