Gambit MT4
- Experts
- Mrs Marta S Garrod
- Versione: 2.45
- Aggiornato: 28 febbraio 2023
- Attivazioni: 7
INPUTS FOR GAMBIT
Comment for positions: Enter your comment for orders here
Magic number: magic number for orders
Lots method: lot management method
manual lots: use a static lot size for all orders
Auto Lot Size: automatically calculate the lot size based on balance percent
Server time offset from gmt: hours shift from gmt time (deafult: 3)
Symbols prefix: prefix for symbols (eg enter "c" for "cAUDCAD")
Symbols suffix: suffix for symbols (eg enter ".c" for AUDCAD.c)
Maximum spread allowed: no trade will be initiated for symbols with spreads higher than this number
Order direction filter: filters the direction of orders
Only buys: if you want to take only buy positions
Only sells: if you want take only sell positions
Open both: take positions in both directions
Change default template: if you like to use the featured template designed by author
Show panel: hide/show the panel for information
The firm offer has been running for a period of time, and the effect is good, worthy of five-star praise!