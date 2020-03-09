Power Ranger

Power Ranger EA works on RANGING MARKET ONLY.

You also need an ZERO SPREAD ACCOUNT (Max spread allowed is 2).

Tested on CADCHF with spread of 2 with default settings.

Fixed Stop loss

In a trending market this EA will make loss. If you want another Ea which is good for trending market then check out this promotional EA- Trend Follower


As a trader you can manually close all the trades if you think that enough profit is accumulated.  


The development of the EA will go on in future and you may see improved results in the next updates.

