Martingale Converter

EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy.


Here are the key functions:


  • The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list.
  • You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale.
  • Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest).



Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings are Lot from increment or Addition from input.


Filtrele:
youssef youssef
16
youssef youssef 2024.01.25 13:23 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

alejandroabreusilva
19
alejandroabreusilva 2023.07.27 05:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Rahul Kumar Trivedi
8641
Geliştiriciden yanıt Rahul Kumar Trivedi 2023.07.27 06:32
Sorry.. if EA is not working like you expected. Can you send me more details so I can update in next version?
İncelemeye yanıt