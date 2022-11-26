Martingale Converter
- Utilitaires
- Rahul Kumar Trivedi
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 22 octobre 2024
- Activations: 5
EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy.
Here are the key functions:
- The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list.
- You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale.
- Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest).
Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings are Lot from increment or Addition from input.
