TCandleClose
- Indicators
-
Wasin ThonkaewI use MQL5 and C++ to develop related tools on MetaTrader 5.
Products in Market
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 12 January 2023
- Activations: 5
A simple indicator to help showing the remaining time until the candle closes for all pre-defined chart periods with the following formats depending on which timeframe the chart is on.
- DD:HH:MM:SS - in case of W1, and MN period
- HH:MM:SS - in case of other periods
Included with some of configurations as follows (please see attached inputs screenshot)
- X/Y distance to the upper right corner of the chart window
- Text size
- Text color
- Show/hide