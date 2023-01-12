TCandleClose

A simple indicator to help showing the remaining time until the candle closes for all pre-defined chart periods with the following formats depending on which timeframe the chart is on.

  • DD:HH:MM:SS - in case of W1, and MN period
  • HH:MM:SS - in case of other periods

Included with some of configurations as follows (please see attached inputs screenshot)

  1. X/Y distance to the upper right corner of the chart window
  2. Text size
  3. Text color
  4. Show/hide

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MarketSchedule
Wasin Thonkaew
Utilities
MarketSchedule displays market sessions' open/close time for each day through out the week, also broker's timezone. It also supports instruments that have more than 1 session per day (maximum of 2 as most instruments don't have more than this) e.g. crypto market such as BTCUSD which usually has a few hours break mid-day thus it spans into 2 market sessions. You don't have to spend time looking for such information on broker's website. It's an on-demand script that you can drop onto the chart to
MarketOpenSessions
Wasin Thonkaew
Indicators
MarketOpenSessions is an indicator helps as a visual clue for which market session is at the time being. If you consider killzone, market open/close as important factor, this indicator would help you reduce effort in converting from one time zone to another. It has the following features 2 display styles: section (as colored line), and histogram 4 major configurable market sessions i.e. Asia, London, New York, and London-Close session. In additional to end of trading session of the day. Female s
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